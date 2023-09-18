For 15 months, Wisconsin abortion providers have either halted their services entirely or relocated to do them in another state as a lawsuit seeks to clarify whether an 1849 law on the books applies to consensual abortions.

Confident that the law doesn’t apply to abortions — a feeling bolstered by a Dane County judge ruling in July that “there is no such thing as an ‘1849 Abortion Ban’ in Wisconsin” — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is resuming its abortion services on Monday.

Anti-abortion advocates and Republicans say the organization’s resumption of services is morally wrong and legally murky at best. There’s no current injunction preventing prosecutors from enforcing the 1849 law in cases of abortion, and for over a year many Wisconsinites assumed the law banned the procedure in almost every case.

But for abortion providers who say they haven’t been able to provide patients the care they sometimes need, the news comes as a great relief.

“We’ve politicized abortion so much that it’s made it really difficult for women to even talk about it,” Dr. Kristin Lyerly said. “And we’ve got to be able to have honest, open conversations about our health care, whether we’re talking about abortion care, or managing a cancer diagnosis, figuring out when you’re going to get your colonoscopy — all of these things are personal, and they require honest, open conversations.”

“We’re bringing that back to Wisconsin, and yesterday was a big step in making that happen,” she said.

Abortion providers took different steps to provide the service when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in June 2022, leading all Wisconsin’s clinics to shutter.

Dr. Allie Linton, associate medical director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said the organization has had to reject some patients during the past 15 months.

“I think some of us sort of live and breathe this and and think that everybody is aware of all of the nuances of abortion access in Wisconsin,” she said. “For most of our patients, this is health care, and they’re just coming in to receive services, and many times they’re learning for the first time that that’s not accessible.”

Out-of-state access

Linton said she has traveled with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin physicians to provide abortions in Illinois.

“There’s always a powerful moment when we are seeing a patient in Illinois and we ask them where they came from and they say ‘Wisconsin,’ and we say, ‘We are too,’ and there’s just this immediate bond and understanding that all of us know that this is important care, and that we will do everything we can to make sure that they can access it,” she said.

Lyerly provided telehealth abortion services in Minnesota after the June 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and then began travelling to Minnesota to provide general obstetrics and gynecology care last November.

Since July she has been providing obstetrics and gynecology care in Arizona, which is where she was when Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced last Thursday that it was reopening abortion services this week.

Lyerly said the past 15 months, when abortion wasn’t available in Wisconsin, had a chilling effect on Wisconsinites, medical students and residents.

“We’ve all been hoping that we can stay in the state because it’s where we want to be,” she said. “But we’ve also recognized that there’s this possibility that things can move in a different direction. And I wish that I could be with my colleagues as this news has been unfolding, just to be able to celebrate a little bit with them.”

Lyerly is now planning to come back to Wisconsin.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back home,” she said. “My kids are at home. My whole family’s there and has been for generations.”

Lyerly isn’t scheduled for the clinics’ first slots, but she said she’ll be happy to help out where she’s needed. Before the decision overturning Roe, Lyerly primarily worked in Planned Parenthood’s Sheboygan clinic, which isn’t reopening quite yet.

Unlike the district attorneys in Dane County and Milwaukee County, Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski said he would prosecute providers under the 1849 law.

Until an injunction comes, the risk of prosecution under the 1849 law still exists.

“If this law is enforced, there’s the potential for criminal penalties, but I have to weigh that against the penalties that my patients are experiencing by not being able to access the care that they need,” Lyerly said. “And this care in many cases determines what happens with the rest of their lives.”

Ongoing conversation

Abortion providers and their lawyers accelerated their conversations about reopening services earlier this summer, after Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper in July ruled the 1849 law didn’t apply to abortions.

Legal experts recognized that there was a spectrum of risk associated with reopening services so soon. The Dane County ruling gave abortion providers some confidence that the 174-year-old law didn’t apply to the services they provided, but it’s not as concrete a ruling as an injunction against enforcing the law would be. Nor would an injunction provide providers with as much confidence as a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling.

“We are making this decision now because we know that Wisconsinites cannot and should not wait any longer to receive this essential and life-saving care in their home state,” Linton said. “I know I am joined by my colleagues and many in the medical community and saying I’m incredibly grateful to be taking this very important step on that path forward.”

If Schlipper, as expected, issues a declaration prohibiting prosecutors from going after abortion providers under the 1849 law, Wisconsin would revert to the abortion regulations active during the Roe v. Wade era.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin stated that as of Monday they’ll be operating under those laws, which ban abortions 20 weeks after “probable fertilization.”

Additionally, women seeking abortions will have to first have an ultrasound, have a counseling period and wait a full day before the procedure. For pill abortions, patients will have to schedule two visits with the same physician — one for a counseling appointment and one to get the pills. Laws prohibit telehealth visits and mailing the abortion pill to the patient.

This story has been updated to clarify Dr. Kristin Lyerly's role in Arizona and Minnesota.

