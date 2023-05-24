School employees and volunteers would be explicitly prohibited from sexual harassment of a student under a proposed bill that its sponsors say seeks to close a loophole in state law and expand protections to students in private schools.

“It’s time Wisconsin establishes strong legal protections against sexual misconduct in Wisconsin schools for all students," Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, told reporters Wednesday. "If there ever was a bipartisan issue, this is it.”

Sexual contact with a minor is already illegal under Wisconsin law. But the new proposal — introduced by Ohnstad and Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha; Rep. John Spiros, R-Marshfield; and Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona — would bar sexual misconduct by school staff members or volunteers. The bill defines sexual misconduct as sexual advances, requests for sexual favors or physical contact of a sexual nature that interfere with a pupil's academic performance or create an intimidating, hostile or offensive school environment.

Law enforcement or county agency officials informed of instances of sexual misconduct would be required to report the situation to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Any school employee found guilty of the new law would automatically lose their educator license for at least six years.

“We can no longer allow those who commit crimes against children the opportunity to be reinstated or volunteer, no matter the amount of time that has passed since the committed crime," Ohnstad said.

A memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau notes that Wisconsin does not have existing law explicitly targeting sexual harassment in schools.

Title IX, a federal law, prohibits discrimination against students on the basis of sex, including sexual harassment. However, the law only applies to schools that receive federal funding, which includes public schools, but not all private schools.

“Currently, Wisconsin has prohibitions on sexual contact with a minor, and separately, prohibitions on sexual harassment in the workplace,” the bill's authors wrote in a cosponsorship memo. “However, if a teacher engages in sexual misconduct at their workplace towards a pupil, based on reports from law enforcement in these kinds of situations, there is not a crime that can be charged.”

Minnesota and Illinois have expanded laws prohibiting discrimination in schools to also include sexual harassment. Those laws cover both private and public schools.