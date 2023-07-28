Top Republican and Democratic congressional leaders chided U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden late Thursday for reportedly cursing at teenagers working as assistants in the U.S. Senate.

They also rebuked the Prairie du Chien Republican for his refusal to apologize for reportedly telling the group of Senate pages lying on the Capitol Rotunda floor on Wednesday to "get the f--- up" and calling them "pieces of s---," according to a transcript obtained by The Hill.

“I was shocked when I heard about it, and I am further shocked at his refusal to apologize to these young people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, said, according to Politico.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would like to “associate myself with the remarks of the majority leader," adding, “Everybody on this side of the aisle feels exactly the same way," according to Politico.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said he will speak to Van Orden about the remarks, adding that the reported behavior is "not the norm of Derrick Van Orden," according to a Fox News reporter.

In a widely disseminated statement, Van Orden didn't apologize but instead said, "Our nation’s Capitol is a symbol of the sacrifice our servicemen and women have made for this country and should never be treated like a frat house common room.”

"Threatening a congressman with bad press to excuse poor behavior is a reminder of everything that’s wrong with Washington," the statement continued.

U.S. Senate pages are typically teenagers, often nominated to work by their home state senators, who open doors and deliver correspondence in the U.S. Senate. They were reportedly resting and taking pictures on the floor of the Capitol Rotunda late Wednesday as senators were working on legislation well into the night.

“Wake the f‑‑‑ up you little s‑‑‑‑. ... What the f‑‑‑ are you all doing? Get the f‑‑‑ out of here. You are defiling the space,” Van Orden told the pages, one of the teenagers told The Hill.

Several House Republican leaders said they were alarmed by Van Orden's behavior, according to a reporter for Punchbowl News, which first reported the incident.

Shortly after the Punchbowl News report, images circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing bottles of alcohol that night in Van Orden's congressional office.

"As the Congressman says, once you cross the threshold to our office, you are in Wisconsin!" Anna Kelly, his spokesperson, tweeted in response to the photo.

This wasn't the first reported outburst from Van Orden.

In June 2021, he reportedly berated a teen library worker over a display of fiction and nonfiction books about homosexuality in the children's section, then checked out all of the books so they wouldn't be on display, according to the La Crosse Tribune.

"This is somewhat of an ongoing issue with him," Democratic Gov. Tony Evers told reporters in Madison on Friday when asked about Van Orden's behavior.

"I just find it disconcerting that there’s somebody in Congress who seemingly can’t channel his excitement in a more productive way,” Evers added.

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

Long may it wave: In honor of Flag Day, take a tour of these historic U.S. flags Historic U.S. flag photos Historic US Flags Giant American flag Star Spangled Banner World War II Flag Day 1952 Stars and Stripes Four early American flags Oldest U.S. flag in existence; Old Glory Grand Union flag Battle-torn American flag; Pearl Harbor Home-made copies of early American flags 48 Stars flag Lincoln flag Lincoln flag Field of stars Civil War flag Oregon Flag Oregon Flag