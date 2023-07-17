State and local governments in Wisconsin would be barred from shuttering places of worship during states of emergency under a recently introduced GOP constitutional amendment scheduled to come before a Senate committee on Tuesday.

The proposal is Republicans’ latest response to the state’s stay-at-home order in 2020 that limited indoor church gatherings. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down that order, but Republicans have since introduced measures to prevent such a thing from happening again.

The constitutional amendment would clarify that local and statewide officials “may not order the closure of or forbid gatherings in places of worship in response to a state of emergency at the national, state, or local level, including an emergency related to public health.”

Republicans, led by Sen. Cory Tomczyk, R-Mosinee, and Rep. Ty Bodden, R-Hilbert, introduced the proposal in June.

The earliest it could appear on the ballot is the spring 2025 election, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.

“Introducing this should not be necessary, but unfortunately during COVID, many of our rights were thrown out the window,” Bodden said. “It’s time to right the wrongs of the past and do what we can to prevent those rights from ever being taken from us again.”

The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment — a benefit for Republicans because Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in 2021 vetoed a bill that would have banned local public health orders from closing or limiting gatherings at places of worship. In his veto message, Evers said he objected to the measure’s intent to take away existing tools available to state and local public health officials to combat COVID-19.

Republicans have countered that officials have overstepped their bounds in limiting church gatherings and squashed Wisconsinites’ right to assemble and worship.

Two anti-abortion groups, Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action, have registered in support of the proposal.

“Legal actions such as this proposed constitutional amendment aren’t supported or desired by all religious bodies,” said Rev. Kerri Parker, the executive director of the Wisconsin Council of Churches. “Even as some support it, some of our members believe it would do more harm than good.”

Wisconsin churches weren’t fully forced to close in the pandemic, continued Parker, who said putting policy in the state Constitution is an “end-run around public discussion of nuanced issues.”

“This proposed amendment is an attempt to address a politicized problem that is truthfully much smaller of an issue than it is being made out to be. Wisconsinites adapted to save lives,” she said. “We should be celebrating that rather than making political hay out of it.”

In March 2020, as the pandemic swept across Wisconsin, Evers signed an order shuttering nonessential businesses across the state. Under the order, places of worship were allowed to remain open, but gatherings were limited to no more than 10 people at a time.

Soon after, Evers’ administration extended the order, leading Republicans to sue in court. The case made its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which found that then-Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm exceeded her authority with the sweeping order, declaring the mandate “invalid, and therefore, unenforceable.”

Since then, conservatives have sought to limit state and local agencies and health officers from unilaterally ordering closures.

Republicans’ attempt to do so through a bill in 2021 was vetoed. Several religious groups supported that bill, including the Wisconsin Catholic Conference.

Another GOP bill in 2022 would have prevented local health officers from shutting down churches or businesses in response to COVID-19 without elected officials’ approval. That bill didn’t pass either chamber.

Conservatives also lost a Wisconsin Supreme Court case in 2022 seeking to prevent unelected public health officials from ordering public health mandates without the approval of local officials.

This latest proposal comes as conservative groups have put a renewed emphasis on constitutional amendments as a way to bypass Evers’ veto pen and preserve and enact legislation that they fear could be struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority come Aug. 1.

Nonetheless, it’s possible for liberal groups to challenge proposed constitutional amendments in court, a strategy that would likely no longer favor conservatives.

[Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction. The earliest the constitutional amendment could appear on the ballot is the spring 2025 election. The original article misstated the date.]