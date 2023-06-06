The Legislature's budget-writing committee has formalized its support for major renovations to two of Madison's premier museums at the top of State Street.

In addition to signing off on Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to set aside $9 million to begin revamping the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, the Joint Finance Committee has set aside $160 million to create a new Wisconsin History Museum.

The project, which has long been in the works, calls for replacing the Wisconsin Historical Society's flagship museum with a four-story, 100,000-square-foot facility. The current museum has been housed in the undersized, 42,000-square-foot building at 30 N. Carroll St. since the mid-1980s.

The history museum project initially was included in the 2019-20 budget, supported by $70 million in state funds and $30 million in donations, Rebecca Werner, public relations manager for the Wisconsin Historical Society said. But inflation and other escalated costs increased the price tag by $60.5 million.

For the upcoming biennium, Evers proposed and the budget committee approved $112.3 million in state funding for the project, with $48.2 million in fundraising also planned.

The money set aside for the Veterans Museum will go toward buying the museum's current site at 30 W. Mifflin St., among the first steps in a proposed $140 million project to demolish the current building and replace it with a five-story museum.

"It's a huge vote of confidence and a huge endorsement," Veterans Museum Director Chris Kolakowski said. "The news is positive in the extreme. We've got a great vision for the museum going forward, and the Legislature recognizes that."

The museum on Tuesday commemorated its 30th year in the converted store. It moved there from the state Capitol, where it was housed as the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Memorial Hall, which was founded by Civil War veterans.

At the current site, the museum only can display 3% of its collection. The proposed site would allow the museum to display at least 20% to 25%, Kolakowski said.

The proposed project, which will include money raised by the museum and state funds set aside for the Department of Veterans Affairs, would give the museum more space and more control over the site, currently a privately owned 10-story building built in 1948 and 1964. The new museum also would have room to expand, Kolakowski said.

About $40 million of the estimated $140 million project is planned to come from private donations raised by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation, Kolakowski said. In late March, philanthropist W. Jerome Frautschi pledged $10 million.

The other estimated $100 million, including the $9 million set aside last week, would come from the state. Kolakowski said he's hoping to receive the rest of the funds in the next biennium.

"The project that we're embarking on is going to secure the future of the Veterans Museum here in Madison at this site for the next, really, 50 to 75 years," he said. "I'm looking toward the future with optimism."

