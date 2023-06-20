The funding mechanism that diverts state dollars to towns, cities and counties across Wisconsin received its first major update in decades under a bipartisan measure signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers.

The local aid bill, as well as a separate measure increasing education funding, were forged over the last several months and culminated with a deal struck between the Legislature's GOP leaders and Evers to boost local aid — also known as shared revenue — using a portion of the state's 5% sales tax. Another component of the bill allows officials in Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to increase local sales taxes to address mounting pension debt and avoid bankruptcy.

Joined by state lawmakers and local officials at Wausau's Fire Department Station 2, Evers said the bill is the result of "historic compromise" between the Democratic governor and Republicans, who control the state Legislature.

"This historic day represents the culmination of relentless work over many, many years," Evers said of the shared revenue increase he's requested for four years. "For far too long, our local communities have been forced to do more with less."

The agreement would also include several boosts to education spending, including a more than $1 billion increase in spendable revenue for K-12 schools, a $325-per-pupil increase to revenue limits for the next two fiscal years, and per-pupil aid increases for school choice and independent charter schools that would give K-8 students an $1,101 increase and giving high school students a nearly $3,000 increase.

To help support local governments, the state would divert 20% of the state's 5% sales tax to all local communities. GOP-authored provisions in the bill stipulate those funds need to be directed to local services such as police, fire and emergency services. The law will boost state aid to counties and municipalities across Wisconsin by nearly $248 million.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, tweeted Tuesday the funding increase ensures "every town, village, city, and county in Wisconsin has the resources they need to provide necessary and expected government services like police, fire, and EMS."

"This is a monumental day for Wisconsin, and a true testament of what can get done when we work across the aisle," Felzkowski added.

The agreement also allows Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.4 percentage points, while Milwaukee could impose a 2% sales tax to.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said the local aid agreement "means absolutely everything."

“It is our city’s opportunity to start over," Johnson said.

The question of whether Milwaukee and Milwaukee County voters or elected officials should have final say on local sales tax increases to address mounting pension obligations became a sticking point between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

The original proposal required city and county voters to approve the tax increases, something that Vos supported but Evers and LeMahieu were against, preferring to have local officials vote on any increases.

LeMahieu and Vos said earlier this month they would axe the Milwaukee and Milwaukee County sales taxes provisions entirely unless they reached a deal on it with Evers. Ultimately, both parties agreed to allow the city and county officials to raise local sales taxes if they approve the measures with a two-thirds majority.

In addition to increased local aid, the bill also measures opposed by some Democratic lawmakers that bar local governments from putting advisory referendums before voters and prevent local health officials from closing a business for more than 30 days to help control an outbreak or epidemic.

Other components of the law directly target Milwaukee, including one requiring the hiring of 25 school resource officers for Milwaukee schools and another barring the city from using funds on "any position for which the principal duties consist of promoting individuals or groups on the basis of their race, color, ancestry, national origin, or sexual orientation."

Several Republicans also opposed the bill, largely because of provisions allowing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County officials to increase sales taxes.

The measure would also repeal Wisconsin's personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have tried in recent years to eliminate the tax, but had failed to reach a consensus.

Wisconsin's shared revenue program was created in 1911 and initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively.

Shared revenue remains among the state's biggest programs. But it has dropped from 12.5% of the general fund budget in 1994-95 to less than 5% now, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.