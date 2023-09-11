The Wisconsin Supreme Court should prohibit the Legislature from impeaching liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz because removing her from office would invalidate the constitutional rights of the Wisconsinites who voted for her, a lawsuit filed Monday states.

The lawsuit, which three Protasiewicz voters filed directly with the Supreme Court, also states the Assembly doesn’t have the authority under the state Constitution to impeach the liberal justice.

The lawsuit follows Republican legislators’ threats to impeach Protasiewicz over her possibly presiding over two redistricting lawsuits despite calling the current legislative maps “rigged.” The Supreme Court hasn’t accepted the cases yet, nor has Protasiewicz decided whether she’ll recuse herself from the lawsuits.

Republicans say Protasiewicz must recuse herself from the cases challenging the current maps as unconstitutional because she prejudged them. Democrats say her comments weren’t illegal and that impeaching her would nullify an election.

“The votes of over one million Wisconsinites are about to be assigned to the dustbin of history by an Un-American, anti-democratic powerplay by the Wisconsin state legislature that is designed to and will simultaneously destroy judicial independence and the right of voters to effectuate political change in Wisconsin,” Tim Burns, a liberal former Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate, states in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks an emergency order to prevent any impeachment proceedings against Protasiewicz. It argues “the public will be irreparably harmed” unless the court acts.

It also seeks a permanent order preventing the Assembly from impeaching Protasiewicz over statements she made during her campaign. The lawsuit alleges Assembly lawmakers would be acting outside of the powers the Constitution granted them if they impeached her.

“To act outside of a grant of power is to usurp the power of the people who granted the legislature such power,” the lawsuit states. “It is for this reason that the Court must act to protect these precious rights.”

The Assembly can impeach an official with a majority vote “based on specific reasons: corrupt conduct in office or for the commission of a crime or misdemeanor,” according to a Wisconsin Legislative Council memo.

But Protasiewicz’s statements don’t fall into those categories, the lawsuit states.

“The conduct of Justice Protasiewicz cannot be in any sense historically deemed as ‘corrupt,’” the lawsuit states. “Justices routinely do not recuse themselves from issues upon which they have expressed clear points of view or in the context of previous donors to their campaigns appearing before them as litigants.”

Spokespeople for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit states that impeaching Protasiewicz would encourage the Assembly to impeach other civil officers and take away voters’ rights to select Wisconsin Supreme Court justices.

“This harm would grow exponentially, irrevocably fracturing our government’s constitutional framework, the balance of power and our citizens’ right to vote,” the lawsuit states. “The harm to our state and our way of life cannot be overstated.”