A new era in Wisconsin politics began Tuesday as Justice Janet Protasiewicz formally joined the Wisconsin Supreme Court, giving liberals a court majority as the justices appear very likely to decide the future of election rules and abortion in the battleground state.

In a ceremony Tuesday afternoon during which she was sworn in as a justice on the state’s highest court, Protasiewicz said she would be fair during her 10-year term.

“Just as I have throughout my entire legal and judicial career, I am committed to protecting our freedoms and I’m committed to fairness and impartiality in our justice system,” she said. “It’s not only what the people of Wisconsin expect — it’s what they deserve and what the oath I have taken demands.

“The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s execution of our duties without favor to special interests, political pressure or our own personal beliefs is vital to giving the people of our state trust and confidence in our judicial system,” she said.

Her remarks came just under four months after she won the most expensive judicial race in American history, an election that saw Protasiewicz often invoking liberal talking points about redistricting and abortion.

She has repeatedly vowed to be fair and impartial on the court, a claim that many conservatives doubt. But liberals have also cast doubt on whether her joining the court will be transformational, saying the judicial system isn’t the place to resolve many major political issues.

“As justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, we may analyze pieces differently, but we are united in our commitment to ensuring a fair and just legal system,” Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley said. “Our challenge, the challenge of the seven justices ... is to work to enhance the public trust and confidence of the people in the judiciary and to return this court to the national reputation that it once enjoyed.”

The speakers’ remarks came before a seated crowd at the state Capitol that included every liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and the conservative justice who’s often a swing voter, Brian Hagedorn. Also present were liberal members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Democratic legislative leaders, Attorney General Josh Kaul and judges from across the state.

“We have a heavy responsibility as members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and I’m proud to have colleagues like Justice Protasiewicz who are willing to serve and take on this responsibility,” Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet said.

New lawsuits

Protasiewicz defeated conservative former high court Justice Dan Kelly in April by 11% of the vote, winning on a campaign largely centered on abortion rights and calling the state’s legislative maps “rigged.”

Soon after she won the election, a liberal firm announced it would file a lawsuit challenging the state’s legislative maps, which favor Republicans and are widely considered among the most gerrymandered in the nation.

Some of the country’s most prominent Democratic organizations and election attorneys filed a lawsuit in late July that seeks to allow absentee ballot drop boxes, which the Wisconsin Supreme Court banned in 2022.

Additionally, a Dane County lawsuit likely to decide the future of abortion access in Wisconsin is likely to reach the high court.