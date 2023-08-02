Republicans' gerrymander of Wisconsin's legislative maps is so extreme that it violates the state Constitution, liberals and redistricting advocacy groups allege in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that seeks to redraw the maps that now all but guarantee GOP control of the Legislature.

The lawsuit filed directly with the state Supreme Court requests new legislative maps ahead of the 2024 election and comes the day after Justice Janet Protasiewicz was publicly sworn into office, giving liberals a 4-3 majority on the state's highest court.

The complaint seeks to undo a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision last year that helped Republicans increase their majority in the Legislature and led to a supermajority in the Senate. The case doesn't challenge the state's congressional maps.

"By every metric, Wisconsin’s legislative plans score among the most- if not the most-skewed in the nation,” states the complaint filed by voters, including a former Democratic legislative candidate, according to excerpts released over email.

Redistricting experts say the state’s political geography, with Republicans spread out over the state but Democrats concentrated in the state's biggest cities, makes it unlikely that any new set of legislative maps would give Democrats a legislative majority. But they also say that Wisconsin's maps are among the most gerrymandered in the nation and Democrats would likely win many more seats under nonpartisan maps.

The plaintiffs are asking for every Wisconsin legislator to be on the ballot next year under newly drawn maps, including the half of state Senators who otherwise wouldn't be on the ballot until 2026.

Candidates elected to those Senate seats would serve two-year terms, with four-year terms beginning again with the 2026 election.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the current legislative maps are valid and constitutional.

"Instead of redefining their radical political platform to match the values of everyday Wisconsinites, liberal Democrats are counting on judicial fiat to help them gain power," he said.

The complaint, filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the senators whose seats typically wouldn't be up until 2026, alleges several constitutional violations.

First, it says the existing maps retaliate against some voters based on their liberal viewpoints, in violation of Wisconsin's free speech guarantee. Additionally, it states the maps treat some voters worse than others because of their political views — an alleged violation of the state's constitutional guarantee to equal protection under the law.

The lawsuit also alleges the maps violate the constitutional requirement for legislative boundaries to be contiguous.

"A staggering 55 assembly districts and 21 senate districts — the majority of seats in each chamber of the Legislature — consist of a patchwork of disconnected pieces that do not share a common border with other parts of the same district," in violation of that requirement, the lawsuit states.

Finally, the lawsuit states that the 2022 court decision implementing the GOP-controlled Legislature's preferred maps violated the constitutional separation-of-powers doctrine because Democratic Gov. Tony Evers previously vetoed those same maps.

The plaintiffs are represented by attorneys from the liberal advocacy group Law Forward, law firms Stafford Rosenbaum and Arnold & Porter, the Election Law Clinic at Harvard Law School and the Campaign Legal Center.

“In the past 12 years, one political party captured the Legislature and has insulated itself from being answerable to the voters,” said Jeff Mandell, a partner at Stafford Rosenbaum and co-founder of Law Forward. “Despite the fact that our legislative branch is meant to be the most directly representative of the people, the gerrymandered maps have divided our communities, preventing fair representation."

Despite winning his 2022 reelection bid with more than 51% of the vote, Evers carried a majority of the vote in only 38 of the Assembly's 99 districts, Campaign Legal Center redistricting senior director Mark Gaber pointed out in a Wednesday press call.

And while Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson won his 2022 reelection bid by 1%, he carried 23 of 33 Senate districts, Gaber added.

“Today’s filing is great news for our democracy and for the people of our state whose demands for fair maps and a nonpartisan redistricting process have gone repeatedly ignored by their legislators for years," Evers said in a statement.

Citing Protasiewicz's past comments about redistricting — she's called the maps "rigged" and stated her desire to revisit them — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called for the newly minted justice to recuse herself from the case.

Liberals foreshadow process

The lawsuit marks the second time in two years that disputes over the state's 10-year political maps will come before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the state's set of 10-year legislative and congressional maps early last year after Evers vetoed Republicans' preferred maps in 2021.

After calling for maps that made minimal changes to previous legislative district boundaries, the Wisconsin Supreme Court selected Evers' preferred legislative and congressional maps. But Republicans alleged the governor's legislative maps included a racial gerrymander and appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation's highest court then struck down Evers' legislative maps but accepted his preferred congressional maps. The Wisconsin Supreme Court then selected the GOP-drawn legislative maps.

During that process and in the months since, the Wisconsin Supreme Court's liberal justices have dropped hints about how they would conduct another redistricting process.

For one, if they accept the case filed Wednesday, the liberal justices are unlikely to request that new maps closely conform to previous district boundaries.

"We never should have adopted 'least changed' since it was unmoored from any legal requirement for redistricting," liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky said in April on the legal podcast "Strict Scrutiny."

Additionally, the liberal majority could draw their own maps rather than choose from a selection of predrawn maps.

On the same "Strict Scrutiny" podcast as Karofsky, liberal Justice Rebecca Dallet implied that a new redistricting process would entail the justices acting like chefs in drawing their own maps rather than restaurant diners choosing predrawn maps from a menu.

"We could actually have those maps drawn in a way that was fair," she said.

Creating new maps

The lawsuit isn't clarifying how it wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to choose new maps, Mandell said.

"We're starting by asking the court to state that the current maps are unconstitutional," Mandell said. "Once it's done so, obviously we then need new maps. So how do we get there?"

The court will have a number of options, including asking the parties to submit new maps or assigning an expert to draw them, Mandell said.

One potential snag in the liberals' lawsuit is that Karofsky previously said she didn't want the Wisconsin Supreme Court deciding the redistricting process.

Calling the court's last redistricting process a "profoundly disheartening odyssey," Karofsky said in the dissenting opinion in the 2022 case that in future redistricting cases, "I hope that we will permit a politically insulated federal court to manage the task."

"Federal courts are better able to conduct extensive fact-finding through trial-style litigation, a task for which we proved ill-equipped," she wrote in the dissent, joined by the court's other liberal justices, Dallet and Ann Walsh Bradley.

Such a strategy would sideline the Wisconsin Supreme Court's new liberal majority.

But the U.S. Supreme Court decided that partisan gerrymandering claims must be settled in state courts, Gaber said, adding that the case filed Wednesday is fundamentally different from previous disputes over the state's decennial redistricting process.

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court is the only court that has the power to adjudicate these claims and so we have no choice but to bring them here, and we are happy to do so," he said.

If the state high court were to take up a redistricting case again, Karofsky wrote in the 2022 dissent, "we must acknowledge our responsibility to implement the best, judicially appropriate maps possible."