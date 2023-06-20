The funding mechanism that provides state dollars to towns, cities and counties across Wisconsin received its first major update in decades under a bipartisan measure signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers.

The local aid bill, as well as a separate measure increasing education funding, were forged over the last several months and culminated with a deal struck between the Legislature's GOP leaders and Evers to boost local aid — also known as shared revenue — using a portion of the state's 5% sales tax.

Another component of the bill allows officials in Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to increase local sales taxes to address mounting pension debt and avoid bankruptcy, but Milwaukee City Council officials have said they are exploring possible legal action against other Milwaukee-specific provisions in the bill.

Joined by state lawmakers and local officials at a Wausau Fire Department station, Evers said the bill is the result of "historic compromise" between the Democratic governor and Republicans, who control the state Legislature.

"This historic day represents the culmination of relentless work over many, many years," Evers said of the shared revenue increase he's requested for four years. "For far too long, our local communities have been forced to do more with less."

The agreement between Evers and GOP leaders would also include several boosts to education spending, including a more than $1 billion increase in revenue for K-12 schools, a $325-per-pupil increase to revenue limits for the next two fiscal years, and per-pupil aid increases for choice and independent charter schools that would give K-8 students a $1,101 increase and high school students a nearly $3,000 increase.

Evers said the education bill was signed privately before Tuesday's press conference in Wausau. The funding mechanisms in both bills will be a part of the state's biennial budget, which is likely to be sent to the governor in the coming weeks.

To help support local governments, the state would divert 20% of the state's 5% sales tax to counties and municipalities. GOP-authored provisions in the bill stipulate those funds need to be directed to local services such as police, fire and emergency services. The law provides cities and towns with nearly $207 million in aid, while counties will receive $68 million, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, said on Twitter Tuesday the funding increase ensures "every town, village, city, and county in Wisconsin has the resources they need to provide necessary and expected government services like police, fire, and EMS."

"This is a monumental day for Wisconsin, and a true testament of what can get done when we work across the aisle," Felzkowski added.

Sales tax could go up

The agreement also allows Milwaukee County to increase its 0.5% sales tax by 0.4 percentage points, while Milwaukee could impose a 2% sales tax.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, said the local aid agreement "means absolutely everything."

“It is our city’s opportunity to start over," Johnson said.

The question of whether Milwaukee and Milwaukee County voters or elected officials should have final say on local sales tax increases to address mounting pension obligations became a sticking point between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

The original proposal required city and county voters to approve the tax increases, something that Vos supported but Evers and LeMahieu were against, preferring to have local officials vote on any increases.

LeMahieu and Vos said earlier this month they would axe the Milwaukee and Milwaukee County sales taxes provisions entirely unless they reached a deal on it with Evers. Ultimately, both parties agreed to allow the city and county officials to raise local sales taxes if they approve the measures with a two-thirds majority.

In addition to increased local aid, the bill also includes measures opposed by some Democratic lawmakers that bar local governments from putting advisory referendums before voters and prevent local health officials from closing a business for more than 30 days to help control an outbreak or epidemic.

Other components of the law directly target Milwaukee, including one requiring the hiring of 25 school resource officers for Milwaukee schools and another barring the city from using funds on "any position for which the principal duties consist of promoting individuals or groups on the basis of their race, color, ancestry, national origin, or sexual orientation."

Several Republicans also opposed the bill, largely because of provisions allowing Milwaukee and Milwaukee County officials to increase sales taxes.

Milwaukee 'called out'

Milwaukee Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic told CBS 58 Tuesday the Milwaukee City Council is exploring potential legal action against several items in the law, including those restricting diversity hires and limits to the city's Fire and Police Commission.

"The city of Milwaukee was uniquely called out on a number of items," Dimitrijevic said. "We have a united voice in being very opposed to some of these attacks on local control."

Milwaukee City Council President José Pérez said in a statement the council will soon consider legislation to double funding for the city's Office of Equity and Inclusion and Office of African American Affairs and set aside funds for a legal fight against "provisions of the bill that overstep our home rule."

Pérez said the policy provisions in the new law "will directly restrict our ability to achieve many of our goals, and clearly, they were written by those that do not reflect nor appreciate Milwaukee’s vibrant, diverse population."

"Despite the Legislature’s efforts to impose their values on us, we are resolute in our promise to operate our government in accordance with the values of our diverse community," Pérez added.

The measure would also repeal Wisconsin's personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have tried in recent years to eliminate the tax, but had failed to reach a consensus.

Wisconsin's shared revenue program was created in 1911 and initially provided local municipalities 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively.

Shared revenue remains among the state's biggest programs. But it has dropped from 12.5% of the general fund budget in 1994-95 to less than 5% now, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.