After serving on the Wisconsin Supreme Court for 20 years, Justice Patience Roggensack retired on Friday, marking an end to the court’s longtime conservative majority.

The fifth woman ever to serve on the high court, the legacy of Roggensack, 83, is fixed into the hundreds of opinions she wrote over her tenure and the six years she spent as chief justice.

“She’s someone who always displayed an even-keeled judicial temperament when she was chief justice,” said Rick Esenberg, the founder of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. “She was always gracious.”

Throughout her time on the court she was a staunch and reliable conservative voice on key issues, according to Alan Ball, a Marquette University history professor who analyzes the court.

But she separated herself from younger conservative justices “either because of her less impassioned tone or also because she hasn’t embraced some of the arguments such as originalism as avidly as the newer conservatives, like Rebecca Bradley or Dan Kelly,” Ball said.

Roggensack also made it a point to aggressively defend the court’s integrity, once lamenting what she deemed the “rising challenge to the institutional legitimacy of our courts, both state and federal.”

Roggensack’s two terms on the high court came during a time when the court was not only heavily criticized by outside groups but also dealing with internal strife.

“Because cases are hotly contested, there’s always this tendency, I think, for things to get a little sharp between the justices,” Esenberg said. “And I wouldn’t say that over the years she didn’t have strong opinions or express them in her writing, but I think she did make an effort to attempt to be collegial and maybe turn down the heat a few degrees.”

Several people in the legal realm praised Roggensack’s ability to make legal decisions on narrow grounds and display her logic clearly.

“She tried to narrow the scope of the decisions, which I think is an important thing for the court to do, frankly,” said former Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, who is a member of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board.

“One of the things I admire most about her is she knows how to walk through the intellectual flowchart back to the actual true issue or question,” one of her daughters, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Ellen Brostrom, said. “And if you don’t start with the right question, you will not get to the right answer.”

“She just writes beautifully,” Brostrom continued. “So I really admire the quality of her legal reasoning and jurisprudence.”

Jeff Mandell, a partner at Stafford Rosenbaum who often represents liberals in appellate cases, said that despite often disagreeing with Roggensack about the law, he was frequently able to understand her legal position and how she got there.

Divisive times

Roggensack, who declined an interview request, served as chief justice from 2015 to 2021, a tumultuous time as disputes over hot-button issues such as the 2020 presidential election and COVID-19 pandemic came before the state high court.

She took over the job from former Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who left the role after Wisconsinites approved a constitutional amendment requiring chief justices to be selected by a majority of their peers, not by seniority.

“She clearly fulfilled and took seriously her role as chief justice,” Geske said. “I know I saw her all over and she certainly represented the court well as chief. But she was not as visible or active, clearly, as Shirley Abrahamson was, which in my esteemed view was really one of the great models of the chief justice of a court.”

Mandell said Roggensack’s time as chief justice overlapped with the years when the court became more divided along ideological lines.

“I don’t necessarily mean that that’s her fault, but I think part of her legacy is going to be that she was the leader of the court at a time like that,” he said, adding that Roggensack herself became more ideologically driven during the past few years.

He pointed out how during oral arguments in a COVID-19 case Roggensack said an outbreak had affected meatpacking plant workers in the Green Bay area, not the “regular folks in Brown County.”

“I don’t think that’s particularly representative of her entire tenure at the court,” Mandell said. “So I do think that there was a shift at some point in the last few years.”

With Roggensack’s departure and Justice Janet Protasiewicz joining the court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will now have a 4-3 liberal majority.

Roggensack, 83, doesn’t have fixed plans post-retirement, Brostrom said.

“I don’t know if she really knows yet,” Brostrom said. “I think she’s just going to take some time to relax and garden. But I’m sure she’ll come up with something. She’s still very active.”

Illinois native

Born in Joliet, Illinois, Roggensack never strayed too far from the Midwest. She went to high school in Lockport, Illinois, and earned an undergraduate degree in zoology from Drake University in 1962. She briefly worked as a scientific research associate before switching to a stay-at-home mother after the birth of her first daughter, Brostrom said.

Roggensack and her husband, George, moved to Madison in 1970. They now have three children and eight grandchildren.

“She is really, I would say, the center of our family in many ways,” Brostrom said. “She’s the one that organizes and throws all of the holiday parties. She’s incredibly devoted to my dad and to her kids and her grandkids.”

As her children grew up, Roggensack decided to pursue the law, graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1980.

After graduating, she went into private practice until, one year after a failed Wisconsin Supreme Court bid, she was elected to a seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in 1996, winning by just more than 1% of the vote.

“These elections really matter, and they have a tremendous impact in shaping what our state looks like,” Mandell said. “It’s fascinating to note that she almost didn’t make it onto the bench at all.”

She retained her seat in 2002 after an uncontested reelection bid, then shortly after ran for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She won in 2003 with 51% of the vote and won reelection in 2013 with over 57% of the vote.

Brostrom said Roggensack inspired her tremendously.

“I was actually in middle school when she went to law school. So I’ve watched her whole trajectory,” she said.

“She’s really a brilliant legal scholar,” Brostrom said. “And she loves the law. I love the law. We love to chew on the law. It’s really just been amazing, being her daughter.”