Federal charges brought against Donald Trump in a Justice Department probe into the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election rely heavily on actions taken by the 10 GOP electors in Wisconsin, who signed paperwork falsely asserting Trump won the state.

Charges filed Tuesday against Trump include conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and witness tampering. The indictment is the third criminal case against the former president — who is running to reclaim the White House next year — and relates directly to efforts by him and his allies to subvert the results of the presidential election in a handful of states, including Wisconsin.

After a recount and failed legal challenge seeking to overturn the results of the election, won by Joe Biden, Trump and his allies in late 2020 “developed a new plan: to marshal individuals who would have served as the Defendant’s electors,” according to court documents.

In Wisconsin, the slate of 10 Republican electors gathered at the state Capitol in December 2020 to sign a certificate declaring Trump the winner on the same day Democratic electors cast the state’s Electoral College votes for Biden.

State Republicans have said the meeting took place on the advice of attorneys and was based on precedent — specifically, when Hawaii electors from both parties convened in public regarding a genuine dispute over the 1960 presidential election.

The meeting occurred after a Nov. 18, 2020, memo from Trump campaign adviser Kenneth Chesebro detailing the plan to Wisconsin attorney Jim Troupis, who represented Trump in a failed effort to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

“The memoranda evolved over time from a legal strategy to preserve the Defendant’s rights to a corrupt plan to subvert the federal government function by stopping Biden electors’ votes from being counted and certified,” the indictment states.

That effort culminated with a plot to pass then-Vice President Mike Pence slates of fake electors as Pence was set to confirm the presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

The indictment states that on the morning of Jan. 6, Trump asked a U.S. senator, who is not named in the indictment, to “hand-deliver documents to the Vice President.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s chief of staff told Pence’s aide on Jan. 6, 2021, that the senator needed to pass the vice president documents falsely stating Trump won Wisconsin, text messages released last summer by the House Jan. 6 committee revealed. The texts came as the vice president was set to confirm Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. Pence’s staff rejected them.

The fake electors

Last month, Michigan became the first state to criminally charge fake electors. In Wisconsin, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has remained tight-lipped on whether charges are forthcoming or whether an investigation exists at all.

On Tuesday, Kaul described the latest federal indictment against Trump as “an enormously important event, not only in our criminal justice system, but in American history.”

“Of course Donald Trump, like anybody else charged with a crime, is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, but today’s announcement of the indictment is a monumental step towards getting justice,” Kaul told reporters at the state Capitol.

Kaul said the state Department of Justice will continue to follow developments on the matter, but added, “ultimately, the decisions that we make and whether we are involved in a case in any respect depends on the facts, the law and ultimately what makes sense moving forward.”

The actions of the 10 Republicans, as well as Chesebro and Troupis, form the basis of a civil lawsuit filed last year arguing that, by signing the documents, the 10 Wisconsin Republicans and two attorneys who advised them broke multiple laws, including counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in a conspiracy.

The lawsuit seeks more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 in fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff. Plaintiffs in the case include lawfully elected Democratic Wisconsin electors Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold.

The case could go to trial in September 2024 — weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

Those who signed the false documents asserting Trump won are: former state GOP chair Andrew Hitt; Robert Spindell, a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission; 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; former Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin, vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Committee.

Wisconsin’s nonpartisan election administrator, as well as election clerks in Milwaukee and Madison, were interviewed earlier this year by federal officials investigating the former president’s actions.

State Journal reporter Alexander Shur contributed to this report.