The Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday approved a $99 billion two-year budget for Wisconsin that includes tax cuts to all income brackets, with the highest cuts for the wealthy, and cuts to the University of Wisconsin System’s diversity programs.

The Assembly was scheduled to vote on it Thursday before sending the document to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for the final word on it.

The Senate passed the proposal 20-13, with all Democrats along with Republican Sens. Steve Nass of Whitewater and Rob Hutton of Brookfield voting against it.

Separate from the budget, the Senate also approved a bill to emphasize phonics in reading lessons for Wisconsin students, which proponents say will improve outcomes for children across the state who have been testing behind their grade level, sending the bill to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ desk.

Evers previously said he would veto a budget that cuts the University of Wisconsin System’s diversity programs. He also said he opposes the tax cut for the wealthy that Republicans added to the state’s 2023-25 spending plan. But he told WISN-TV this past weekend that he was going to wait to see how the Senate and Assembly modified the document before committing to a veto.

If the governor vetoes the budget in its entirety, it would be up to the Legislature to send the governor another budget for him to sign. Evers can also veto specific provisions in the budget, but he cannot add funding to any programs through that method.

The Senate voted along party lines to amend the document on Wednesday, making changes that sought to prevent Evers from vetoing specific budget provisions.

The current budget proposal, crafted in the Republican-controlled finance committee, includes provisions that Evers proposed, like significantly boosting pay for public defenders, prosecutors and prison guards. It also includes a compromise Evers made with GOP legislative leaders to significantly increase K-12 funding in a deal that also increases per-pupil private voucher funding.

“The budget in front of us today has historic provisions,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said. “$1.2 billion in new spendable resources for public schools, the most in state history by a longshot. The largest increase in school choice programs since it was created.”

“Overall, our budget invests in core priorities and returns a record amount of money back to the taxpayers,” LeMahieu continued.

Ahead of the vote, Democratic Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, criticized Republicans’ budget.

“Republicans have chosen to invest $0 in broadband expansion,” she said. “(We have a) $7 billion surplus and Republicans have put $0 into paid family leave, something that our neighboring states now offer. So I ask, what are we doing to compete with other Midwestern states who are actually investing in their people?”

Democrats spent several hours late into the afternoon proposing nearly a dozen amendments to the budget proposal, including provisions to legalize marijuana and repeal the 1849 law widely interpreted to ban all abortions. The amendments failed to pass along party lines.

During those hours of debate, Democrats called for Republicans to use part of the state’s $7 billion surplus to boost child care funding. Before the budget reached the Senate floor, the GOP-controlled finance committee rejected spending $340 million to maintain a child care assistance program that will run out of federal funding next year.

Tax cuts

Perhaps the most significant provision in Wisconsin’s 2023-25 budget is a $3.5 billion income tax cut that collapses the state’s four income brackets into three. The plan provides tax cuts across the board but benefits the wealthiest taxpayers significantly more than others.

Currently, the state has an income tax rate of 3.54% for individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400. Under the Republicans’ plan, that rate would go down to 3.5%.

The 4.65% rate for individuals earning up to $27,630 and joint filers earning $36,840 would go down to 4.4%. The 5.3% rate for individuals earning up to $304,000 and married filers earning up to about $405,000 would also go down to 4.4%.

Finally, the 7.65% tax rate for individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500 would go down to 6.5%.

DEI, vouchers

Another contentious spending provision in the budget the Senate approved Wednesday is Republicans’ plan to cut the University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32 million in an attempt to force the school officials to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programming.

The plan would require the UW System to eliminate 188.8 positions related to those offices and programs.

Republicans’ plan proposes to redirect the $32 million in DEI money toward UW System initiatives to develop the state’s workforce. But that money could only be made available if the System requests it and the budget committee signs off on it.

The budget document approved Wednesday includes increasing K-12 education spending by $1 billion. That amount is $1.6 billion short of what Evers asked for. The boost came after Evers forged a deal with legislative leaders on a bill to increase state aid to local communities. The agreement includes spending $115 million to increase funding to the state’s private school voucher programs.

Other provisions

The 2023-25 budget also proposes pay raises for state employees, with extra boosts for prosecutors, public defenders and prison guards. Under the plan, state employees would receive a 4% pay bump on July 1 and another 2% raise in 2024. Additionally, Department of Corrections guards’ starting hourly wage would increase from $20.29 to $33 an hour.

The committee also set aside $125 million in the state’s two-year spending plan to address “forever chemical” contaminants in Wisconsin’s ground and drinking water. Democratic lawmakers criticized the measure for creating a fund with no current plans on how exactly those dollars would be spent.

Phonics plan

The reading legislation the Senate approved Wednesday would spend $50 million to create a new literacy office, hire reading coaches and help cover the cost of new phonics-based reading curricula in Wisconsin schools.

Bill authors have said the measure is intended to address low reading readiness scores among Wisconsin students. National research found roughly two out of every three Wisconsin students in fourth and eighth grades last year failed to test at proficient or above in reading.

The Department of Public Instruction supports the legislation. Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback said the governor was still reviewing the legislation last week, and she didn’t respond for an updated comment on the bill.