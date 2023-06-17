Increasing Republican turnout was a continuing theme Saturday throughout the Wisconsin Republican Convention, with an emphasis on Wisconsin's role as a battleground state ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"Wisconsin is not one of 50 states, people. It's one of five. There's about five states that are going to decide this presidential election," Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Brian Schimming told the GOP crowd at the La Crosse Convention Center.

While Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson held off a challenge from Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in 2022, Wisconsin Democrats reelected Gov. Tony Evers. Liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz won her Supreme Court seat by more than 10 percentage points in April, flipping the court's ideological majority.

Two-time Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin is seeking reelection for U.S. Senate.

No Republican challenger has officially announced a bid for Baldwin's seat, though U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany said he will soon make a decision about whether he would run, depending on work required by the judiciary committee.

"I have to make sure I'm doing my job as an elected representative of the 7th congressional district before deciding whether to take on the challenge of running against Tammy Baldwin," Tiffany said. "But we'll probably make that decision in the next month and a half or so."

Other potential candidates include former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke and Madison businessman Eric Hovde.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, not present at the convention, announced earlier this week he would not run for Senate, opting to seek reelection in the 8th Congressional District.

"Any statewide candidate, you got to be able to show that you can fund your campaign the day after that primary," Tiffany said. "You got to compete in every corner; in particular, we cannot ignore Dane county."

Abortion restrictions

Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said that while Democrats are not taking the Wisconsin Senate race for granted, the GOP's stance on abortion puts them at a disadvantage in the state.

"Republican candidates and office holders are playing leap frog to jump out further into the ultra-mega fringe. They've lost 15 of the last 18 statewide elections, they're facing a messy and expensive primary with a weak field to take on Sen. Baldwin," said Wikler.

Abortion access — one of the defining issues of the April State Supreme Court race — is the "800 pound gorilla in the room," Johnson said.

The senator blamed media for negative public perception regarding the Republican Party's position on reproductive rights.

Delegates at the state convention went on to approve a resolution supporting the state's 1849 abortion ban.

Speakers throughout Saturday's events argued low turnout drove judge Protasiewicz's State Supreme Court victory in April over conservative Dan Kelly, calling for increased mail-in and early voting by Republicans.

"If every single Republican who voted in the presidential election voted for Dan Kelly, he would be a justice again," said 3rd Congressional District Rep. Derrick Van Orden during a panel discussion. "She is a supreme court justice because of us."

Several speakers emphasized the need to increase Republican turnout through mail-in and early voting.

"We cannot keep going into election day 200,000 votes down and expect to make it up in 13 hours," said Schimming.

Positions outlined

Non-binding resolutions passed by delegates at the convention included supporting the elimination of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a ban on partisan "get-out-the-vote" efforts and returning all elections to same-day, in-person voting.

After debate, delegates voted to table a resolution that would have endorsed stricter limits for university students to vote in Wisconsin.

Immigration and education were other top issues identified by state and federal legislators at the convention.

"One of the reasons we didn't do as well as we should have, is the Republican Party did not use that issue as they should have," said 6th Congressional District Rep. Glenn Grothman.

Van Orden called for increased border enforcement while noting solutions should consider maintaining Wisconsin's agricultural workforce.

State officeholders touted Republican educational policy, including promoting charter and voucher schools in the state budget and attacking diversity, equity and inclusion policies in the University of Wisconsin System.

"This is probably to be the single most important issue that we are facing," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said about diversity, equity and inclusion during a panel discussion.

Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu also promoted reducing revenue to the state, tax cuts and limiting funding increases to police, fire, emergency medical services and roads.

The 2024 Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee.