State superintendent, La Crosse mayor on Tuesday's ballot

Two major elections will appear on the primary ballot this Tuesday, allowing voters to narrow down crowded groups of candidates.
On the ballot is the race for state superintendent, which currently has seven candidates, including a local longtime educator, and the race for mayor of La Crosse, which has drawn out 10 candidates.
Voters in Holmen also will make selections for its school board, with five candidates running for two seats.
All of the races are nonpartisan, and there will not be a party initial next to any of the candidates.
Here is the information you need to vote on Tuesday:
Polls will be open in Wisconsin from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
If voting absentee, those ballots must be received by your municipal clerk by 8 p.m., as well, and voters can track their ballots through the mail on MyVote.wi.gov. Absentee ballots may also be delivered before the deadline.
A photo ID is required to vote, and if registering at the polls, proof of residence is also required. A list of valid IDs can be found at BringIt.wi.gov, and other valid voting documents can be found at MyVote.wi.gov.
Voters heading to the polls in-person on Tuesday are encouraged to wear masks.
All 13 of the city of La Crosse’s polling places will be open for voters:
- Aldermanic District 1, Wards 1 and 2 — Black River Beach Neighborhood Center
- Aldermanic District 2, Wards 3, 5, 31 and 34 — Harry J. Olson Senior Citizen Center
- Aldermanic District 3, Wards 4, 6, 32 and 35 — Myrick Park Center
- Aldermanic District 4, Wards 9, 12 and 30 — English Lutheran Church
- Aldermanic District 5, Wards 8 and 11 — UW-La Crosse Student Union
- Aldermanic District 6, Wards 7 and 10 — La Crosse Public Library
- Aldermanic District 7, Wards 19 and 21 — Hogan Administrative Center
- Aldermanic District 8, Wards 13, 15, 17 and 18 — Coulee Recovery Center
- Aldermanic District 9, Wards 14 and 16 — Southside Neighborhood Center
- Aldermanic District 10, Wards 20, 23 and 24 — South Community Library
- Aldermanic District 11, Wards 22 and 27 — Living Word Christian Church
- Aldermanic District 12, Wards 25 and 26 — Mary Mother of the Church Parish Hall
- Aldermanic District 13, Wards 28, 29 and 33 — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
To view a map of districts, or a polling place, visit the city of La Crosse website. Voters can also find their polling place by visiting MyVote.wi.gov.
La Crosse mayoral candidates
There are 10 candidates running for mayor of La Crosse.
The candidates are listed below in the order they will appear on the ballot. The description included after each name will not be on the ballot:
- Katherine E. Blanchard, small business owner
- Vicki Markussen, former journalist, and nonprofit and business professional
- Zebulon Kemp, Navy veteran
- Martin Gaul, La Crosse Common Council president
- Mitch Reynolds, former journalist and businessman
- Joe Konradt, former banker
- Chris Stolpa, former small business owner
- Samuel Schneider, small business owner
- Jessica L. Olson, La Crosse Common Council member and property manager
- Greg Saliaras, small business owner
State superintendent candidates
There are seven candidates running for state superintendent, including local educator, Troy Gunderson, a former superintendent of West Salem and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau schools.
Here is a list of candidates as they will appear on the ballot:
- Jill Underly
- Deborah Kerr
- Steve Krull
- Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams
- Troy Gunderson
- Joe Fenrick
- Sheila Briggs
Holmen School Board candidates
There are five candidates running for the Holmen School Board. They are listed below:
- Amber Hackman
- Chris Lau
- Jeff Powell
- Jennifer Westlie
- Jennifer Dieck
- Those who are selected after the February 16 primary will then proceed to the April 6 general election.
For more information on voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov.