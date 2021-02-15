State superintendent, La Crosse mayor on Tuesday's ballot

Two major elections will appear on the primary ballot this Tuesday, allowing voters to narrow down crowded groups of candidates.

On the ballot is the race for state superintendent, which currently has seven candidates, including a local longtime educator, and the race for mayor of La Crosse, which has drawn out 10 candidates.

Voters in Holmen also will make selections for its school board, with five candidates running for two seats.

All of the races are nonpartisan, and there will not be a party initial next to any of the candidates.

Here is the information you need to vote on Tuesday:

Polls will be open in Wisconsin from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.