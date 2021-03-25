State to provide bottled water to all town of Campbell residents, issues water advisory

The city is currently providing $25,000 worth of bottled water to 54 residents.

In recent weeks, the city's response to the PFAS crisis has come under fire, many residents and local officials urging for more testing, water and a wider investigation scope as more concern mounts that the contamination is more widespread than originally thought.

Local companies are also joining the fight, several of them with plans to distribute clean water to residents Thursday night, including Hy-Vee, Kwik Trip and CVS.

The DNR said it will provide the option for five gallon containers of bottled water from Culligan — the same company the city is currently using for its bottled water service — to be delivered to homes.

Residents will need to register through the DNR, and can begin receiving water in the coming week.

In addition, the DNR announced that it is evaluating testing additional wells on French Island, after reports that private well owners outside of the initial testing area have found contamination.