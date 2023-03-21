Oktoberfest is more than beer and German heritage — the annual celebration brought $26 million of economic stimulus to the greater La Crosse region in the 2022 season.

The local economic impact was quantified by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, based on a survey of attendees during last fall’s festival.

Local restaurants, hotels and businesses reap the economic benefits of Oktoberfest as fest-goers fill hotels and bars throughout the weekend.

“Oktoberfest helps area businesses,” said Patti Berra, Oktoberfest board president for 2023. “But more importantly, it’s the impact on individuals and the community. Whether it's investing in a local choir program or your neighborhood kid getting a scholarship for a brighter future, Oktoberfest is making a difference in the area we call home, and we are proud of that.”

During last fall’s festival, more than 470 Oktoberfest attendees were surveyed by UW-Whitewater student researchers. Attendees were asked questions about the frequency of their attendance, where they are from and spending patterns at the festival and around the community.

The $26 million economic impact is over a $10 million increase from the previous study of the festival's fiscal benefit, which was conducted in 2014.

Along with bringing in tax dollars and economic stimulation, the festival also provides more than $43,000 in donations to local extracurricular groups and services organizations, like the La Crosse Logan Show Choir organization.

Local scholarships are given each year to high school seniors from nine area high schools, along with the winner of the Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest Scholarship program.

While Oktoberfest is only three days long, A.J. Frels, executive director of Explore La Crosse, said people’s positive memories from the festival help support tourism all year long.

“Oktoberfest is a fun chance to introduce the area to people that maybe haven't been here before,” Frels said. “We see it time and time again: Once they experience what the La Crosse region has to offer, they come back to enjoy the area.”

“The repeat business that comes out of these events, festivals, conferences, sporting events, has a huge impact,” Frels continued.

In 2019, La Crosse County experienced $281 million in direct visitor spending for all tourism. Frels anticipates the 2022 data, which he is still waiting to receive, will exceed spending from 2019.

“People are ready to travel and tourism is back with a vengeance,” Frels said. “We have seen tourism be strong and still carry strongly into 2023.”

Nearly all festival-goers said they would recommend Oktoberfest to family and friends, according to the survey results. Over 140 different zip codes are represented among those who attend the fest events.

The 2023 Oktoberfest theme is “Come Fest with Me.” Musical headliners and the button design winner will be revealed in the coming weeks.