Superintendent Engel talks education gaps, SROs, graduation and facilities plan

"In a global pandemic, there is no 'behind.' Everybody experienced the same thing. The 'on track' is an arbitrary measure that we set. So I would first reframe everything as: Kids are where they're at. And we're happy that they're doing well, that they're healthy, that they're at school, that they're engaged. That's the first thing," Engel said.

"That being said, we have standards and expectations for graduation and we want kids to meet those regardless of what goes on in their life."

The district is using its existing assessment process to track students, and Engel said that teachers have a great gauge on where students are falling behind or excelling.

"We find that many of our students are still kind of where they need to be in terms of the bench mark, but maybe some of the kids that would have been really far ahead, they're not quite as far ahead as they might have been typically," Engel said.

Specifically, he said the district is about 10-20% behind in proficiency.

"Which isn't all that bad considering what we've gone through this year. I also expect a lot of that will be caught up quick, too," he said.