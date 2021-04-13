Superintendent Engel talks education gaps, SROs, graduation and facilities plan

La Crosse Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel sat down with the Tribune Editorial Board on Tuesday to talk all things education, including some hot button topics and key developments coming down the pike for the district.
Among those issues is one that has dominated the news coming out of the La Crosse Board of Education in recent months, that of the district's School Resource Officer program.
Most recently, after originally deciding to phase police out of schools, the district pulled the plug on its contract with the department after a community member was harassed by the local police union, leading her to resign from the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council.
Engel said the incident was "worrisome" for the district.
"We're intending to establish an SRO advisory committee, which will provide an oversight role to our SRO program. So there's some pretty obvious parallels between those two entities," Engel said.
"Based on our SRO review, I feel very comfortable with those recommendations, and excited for the collaboration we've already had with the police department on how to make those a reality. Unfortunately, this most recent incident kind of makes us take a pause.
"I want to be able to ask community members to be a part of that advisory committee and do so knowing that they're going to be safe. I can't in good faith ask somebody to participate in that when they could be targeted for intimidation or harassment, from anyone. But when it is from an entity that represents some of our law enforcement officers, that's particularly scary, to be honest," Engel said.
Engel said he understands that the union in question doesn't represent the entire police force and that they're complex groups, but he wants safeguards put in place before the district can move forward.
"Moving forward, I just need assurances that there are things in place such that when I do ask people to be a part of an advisory committee for the SROs that they're going to be safe from harassment and intimidation, and that if something does happen it's going to be taken care of," Engel said.
"Once we're able to get those assurances then we'll be able to move forward with our MOU and we'll be able to move forward with our advisory committee. I assume it's a matter of time in just figuring out what that looks like."
Students 'on track'
During the meeting, Engel also talked about any possible education gap that students may have experienced throughout the pandemic, emphasizing though that there is some necessary leeway after a hard year.
"In a global pandemic, there is no 'behind.' Everybody experienced the same thing. The 'on track' is an arbitrary measure that we set. So I would first reframe everything as: Kids are where they're at. And we're happy that they're doing well, that they're healthy, that they're at school, that they're engaged. That's the first thing," Engel said.
"That being said, we have standards and expectations for graduation and we want kids to meet those regardless of what goes on in their life."
The district is using its existing assessment process to track students, and Engel said that teachers have a great gauge on where students are falling behind or excelling.
"We find that many of our students are still kind of where they need to be in terms of the bench mark, but maybe some of the kids that would have been really far ahead, they're not quite as far ahead as they might have been typically," Engel said.
Specifically, he said the district is about 10-20% behind in proficiency.
"Which isn't all that bad considering what we've gone through this year. I also expect a lot of that will be caught up quick, too," he said.
He said he is mostly worried about special education referrals, concerned that more students who are falling behind will get placed there, a label that carries a lot of stigma and a placement that is usually a "life sentence."
COVID response 'good'
In deciding the district's route to navigate COVID-19, Engel said he thinks La Crosse schools handled it well, and that the community supported the decisions.
"The community seemed to accept how we got there and why we did it. I read the paper every morning and there weren't editorials, we didn't have lines at school board meetings asking to talk," Engel said.
"I feel like our COVID-19 response has been relatively good," Engel said, including the virtual charter school the district built "out of thin air" last summer, saying he only wished it had come sooner.
But the pandemic's impact on students is only one piece of the puzzle, and Engel also noted that he hopes this summer can serve as a much needed mental health break for teachers.
"I think teachers are tired. I think it's been a tough year for lots of reasons. I think teaching online was really tough. Even if you were a veteran, this was your first year teaching. Even if you were a veteran principal, this was your first year as a principal, because you had to do everything in a whole new way," Engel said.
A lot of teachers saw uncertainty about what the school year would look like coupled with anxiety about getting sick, but Engel felt encouraged by their response.
"A lot of teachers may see this year as a failure, when I see it as an unmitigated year of success," Engel said.
Heading into summer, the district has a more concrete idea of what next fall will look like, hopefully giving teachers the freedom to take more of a mental break like usual.
Engel said summer school might be staffed lower because more teachers are looking for a break, though there are still some who are eager to help kids catch up.
Looking ahead
With the past year now nearly in the rearview, Engel said the district is excited to look ahead — including graduation this spring.
Tentative plans include a ceremony for Logan High School at the La Crosse Center and a Central High School ceremony at Riverside Park, with an alternate rain date. Both venues should allow for a band and choir, and for more space for families.
"Graduation, it's not exactly the point of education, but it's really the physical culmination of all that we've done for 13 years. Those are important days to celebrate. For a lot of our families it may be a first time graduate. For some of our families this might be the pinnacle of their educational achievement and they're going to go off and do great things in the workforce," Engel said.
"So we want to make sure that we lend that opportunity all the gravity it deserves and have all the pomp and circumstance we can."
But further down the timeline, the school district is working on its long range facilities plan. It has been working on evaluating its many facilities and developing a plan to improve them and cut costs, especially as it sees declining enrollment and limited funding.
Right now, the district is evaluating 12-15 options that will soon likely be narrowed down to two — which could look like anything from closing one elementary or middle school, to consolidating two, to building just a new high school, to simple building repairs, and everything in between.
The district is expected to release its plans in more detail in late May, with a community survey in the fall to gauge taxpayers and stakeholders on the final two options, likely to be one "conservative" and one "progressive" choice.
Officials then hope that will culminate in a referendum for the district next April.
"We've got to make some tough decisions going forward. Do we close buildings? Do we build new ones? Do we make radical shifts to get where we want to right away? Or do we look at 20- to 40-year plans?" Engel said. "All of those are on the table."
Aaron Engel, La Crosse school superintendent