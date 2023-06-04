Fewer companies plan to give raises in 2023 compared to the previous year as the scramble to retain employees eases. Of all the companies surveyed by Payscale Inc. for its 2023 Compensation Best Practices, 80% report they would offer salary increases—but that's compared to 92% in 2022. Another 15% said they were unsure.
Pay hikes that were higher than usual became common during the coronavirus pandemic as companies sought to keep workers and replace those who had left.
As of April 2023, unemployment in the United States was at 3.4%.
What are the top-paying jobs in the country? Stacker ranked the 100 highest-paying jobs in America using May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which was updated on April 25, 2023.
Engineers in a variety of fields make this list, as do educators, particularly those working in postsecondary settings. As expected, medical professionals post a strong showing, as well as managers. There are surprises, too. For example, would you have guessed that an art director earns, on average, more than a financial analyst?
Jobs are ranked according to their median annual wage; the median hourly wage and total employment nationwide are also included. Positions that report only hourly wages due to the nature of the work were excluded from this analysis. Additionally, any jobs that listed "all other" in the occupation name also were excluded as these are groupings of jobs, and the data may not accurately reflect every one.
Stacker breaks down what the jobs entail, what skills are required, and how interested people can get a start in the field. Click through to find out which professions offer the best-paying positions.