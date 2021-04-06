'The Turner Bros': Two brothers running for city council grew up wanting to serve

“I thought about the rare opportunity that this city of La Crosse has. We’re in a space and time, we’re in a city that’s just big and just small enough to be able to make changes that allow us to set the bar for how inclusive, socially and economically, a city can be for everybody it represents,” Chauncy said. “That is a passion of my heart, that is why I do everything I do.”

The brothers decided to run for La Crosse Common Council independently, they said, recalling telling each other while singing at their church they helped launch.

“I think one of those nights it was like, ‘Oh yeah we’re running! You’re running? I’m running!’ And then we ran,” Keonte said with a laugh. “And then we went to singing.”

“I think we both on our own, were like, let’s try and contribute to this thing that we’re part of in a more concrete way,” Chauncy said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s this idea we have in our head all the time with ‘The Turner Bros.’ You know, him and I getting together, crusaders for the voiceless here in the city,” Chauncy said.

Deciding to be leaders in the community is hard, both said, as they feel the pressure to be the “token” Black voice, sometimes the first one, in different groups and settings — but that it’s worth it.