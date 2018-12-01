There’s snow, rain and sleet in the forecast today for southwestern Wisconsin, with a possible 3 to 6 inches of accumulation, and also the chance of an extra ingredient: lightning.
Residents living south of I-90 could witness a phenomenon known as thundersnow, which is exactly what it sounds like.
Although a rare occurrence, with the right system, it’s possible to have snow and lighting and thunder at the same time, said Dave Schmidt, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in La Crosse. “We could see some isolated occurrences of thunder going into Saturday afternoon.”
Thunderstorms are rare in the winter, but when air loaded with moisture rapidly rises, it not only cools very quickly. It also rubs against other particles to create a charge, which creates an imbalance, Schmidt said. “Nature doesn’t like an imbalance, so it discharges, and that’s where you get the lightning and thunder.”
The central United States, intermountain west, and Great Lakes region are the “preferred regions” for thundersnow events, according to research from the University of Missouri.
Motorists driving during a thundersnow should slow down, Schmidt said. Thundersnows temporarily produce a localized, heavier downburst of sleet or snow.
The stormy mix is expected to move in after 9 a.m. Saturday in La Crosse, starting with rain, and last into Sunday.
