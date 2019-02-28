TOMAH -- The Tomah Armory Landfill is no longer a Superfund site, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday.
The approximately 10-acre site was added to the National Priorities List for hazardous waste sites in 1987, after waste dumped into the open, unlined landfill contaminated soil and groundwater. Contaminants found on site included metals, semi-volatile and volatile organic compounds in the soil and lead and trichloroethene in the groundwater.
The EPA said that no action was needed to clean up the site in 1997 because the waste didn't pose a risk to people based on current land uses. However, groundwater monitoring was required because hazardous materials remained on site. Extra controls were added to restrict groundwater use and other disturbances to the site.
Groundwater monitoring sites around the Tomah Armory from 1995 to 2011 did not detect lead concentrations above federal action levels. The results confirmed the EPA’s no-action remedy for the Tomah Armory Superfund, the agency said in its direct final rule to delist the site.
Five-year reviews, site maintenance and land and groundwater use restrictions are still required.
Tomah was home to three Superfund sites at one point. The Tomah Municipal Sanitary Landfill Superfund site remains on the Superfund National Priorities List.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.