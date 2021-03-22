Tomah man charged with stalking former La Crosse library employee

A Tomah man was charged Monday with a felony count of stalking, and two other counts of online and other harassment, after police were notified he had been emailing a former La Crosse Public Library employee unwanted sexual messages and more.

Steven A. Jacobs, 70, appeared in court Monday after remaining in custody at the La Crosse County Jail over the weekend. He was released on signature bond, under the condition he have no contact with the victim in any way, including virtually and at any location.

According to the complaint, police were notified in January by library security that a patron had been harassing and stalking a former employee, who was laid off last year due pandemic budget cuts, since the fall of 2019.

The complaint details that Jacobs would often come to the library to request help using the computer, and had photos of the employee on his phone, sent at least three envelopes to her that contained $75 in cash, and emailed her derogatory and sexually explicit messages.

The victim told police she had blocked at least two email addresses Jacobs used to contact her.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The security officer also provided police with screenshots of Jacobs' Facebook page, which he had mistakenly been using as a search bar to look the employee up online.