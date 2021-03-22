Tomah man in custody after shots fired outside Wilton bar

A 52-year-old Tomah man is in custody after firing two shots outside of a tavern in Wilton Saturday night and fleeing from officers, Monroe County officials reported Sunday.

Police said an employee of the Main Street tavern called 911 around 11:49 p.m. to report the shots. Curtis Goulet obtained a pistol from his truck and fired the shots after being involved in a "minor disturbance" at the bar.

Officers with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office began a search for Goulet, whose truck was located by the Wisconsin State Patrol on state Highway 131 near County Highway A about 10 minutes after the 911 call.

After locating Goulet, he proceeded to flee from officers northbound into Tomah, passing over and hitting a tire deflation device set by the Tomah Police Department, and continued to his residence.

He exited his truck and was arrested there without resistance, police reported. He was booked at the Monroe County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety, operating a firearm while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated as a third offense, knowingly fleeing an officer and disorderly conduct.