Wisconsin storyteller Tracy Chipman will return to Viroqua with a series of events, beginning with an event at 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 with Thoreau College students in The Commons, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua.
This daylong workshop will end with Thoreau students stepping into the role of storyteller and breathing new life into an ancient tradition.
Later in the month, Chipman will host "The Wild Land Dreaming," a storytelling event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Commons. Suggested donations are $5 to $15 per person, $10 to $25 per family.
"Gaia Re-Membered — A Courtship and Workshop" will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at 216 S. Rusk St., Viroqua. Cost runs from $45 to $85, and registration via email to tlchipman@gmail.com is required by Nov. 15.
