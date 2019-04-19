On this week's episode of Tribcast, Elizabeth takes a turn in the hot seat to "um" her way through a preview to this Sunday's story about the agriculture crisis and whether government spending is helping, as Jennifer gets behind the audio controls.
Tribcast: The farm crisis and government spending
- Elizabeth Beyer, Scott Rada, Jennifer Lu; La Crosse Tribune
Elizabeth Beyer
Data, interactive and video journalist
Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.
Scott Rada
Digital news editor
Digital news editor
Jennifer Lu
Environmental reporter
