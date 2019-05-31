Police arrested two Arcadia residents on multiple drug charges after stopping the vehicle they were driving for a traffic violation.
Ramiro Adrian Pillado-Silgado, 24, of Arcadia was arrested on charges of possession of THC with intent to deliver, as a party to a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, as a party to a crime and a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked and probation violations.
Kristin S. Carty, 38, of Arcadia was arrested on charges of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arcadia police said they stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation May 25 and, after requesting assistance from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a police dog detected drugs.
Authorities said they arrested Pillado-Silgado and Carty after discovering about 14 grams of what police suspected to be cocaine and about 15 grams of what police suspected to be THC and other drug paraphernalia.
According to public records:
Carty was issued a signature bond Friday and has an initial appearance July 16 in Trempealeau County Circuit Court.
Pillado-Silgado was issued a $2,500 cash bond Thursday in Trempealeau County Circuit Court.
Pillado-Silgado's bond conditions include: no possession or consumption of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, he's prohibited from entering bars or taverns and cannot have contact with Carty, his co-defendant.
Pillado-Silgado has an initial appearance June 4.
