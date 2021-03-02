U-Haul withdraws plans to move into former Kmart site

U-Haul has withdrawn its plans to move into the former Kmart site on La Crosse's State Road and convert it into a U-Haul Moving and Storage Store, a spokesperson confirmed to the Tribune on Tuesday.

The moving supply company had planned to turn the long-vacant building into a self-storage center, truck rental space and more, though it never took initial steps with the city towards that goal.

"We think there is a need for our product and services in the area," the spokesperson told the Tribune in an email.

She said there is no official statement on the decision from U-Haul at this time, but said they were disappointed by the city's opposition.

The La Crosse planning department told the Tribune it reached out to U-Haul last week when it heard their plans to withdraw, but never heard back.

U-Haul recently moved into the building where it's been operating as a small-scale commercial site, selling moving materials like boxes and tape. It would have needed a rezoning approval and conditional use permit to move forward with the larger project.