 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U-Haul withdraws plans to move into former Kmart site
0 comments
breaking alert top story

U-Haul withdraws plans to move into former Kmart site

{{featured_button_text}}
Kmart

The La Crosse Kmart, located at 2415 State Rd.

U-Haul has withdrawn its plans to move into the former Kmart site on La Crosse's State Road and convert it into a U-Haul Moving and Storage Store, a spokesperson confirmed to the Tribune on Tuesday.

The moving supply company had planned to turn the long-vacant building into a self-storage center, truck rental space and more, though it never took initial steps with the city towards that goal.

"We think there is a need for our product and services in the area," the spokesperson told the Tribune in an email.

She said there is no official statement on the decision from U-Haul at this time, but said they were disappointed by the city's opposition.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse planning department told the Tribune it reached out to U-Haul last week when it heard their plans to withdraw, but never heard back.

U-Haul recently moved into the building where it's been operating as a small-scale commercial site, selling moving materials like boxes and tape. It would have needed a rezoning approval and conditional use permit to move forward with the larger project.

The spokesperson did not clarify whether the group will continue using the space to sell moving materials for the time being or not.

U-Haul had been renting the space from owners E&S La Crosse, LLC.

The project was met with a lot of backlash from the community, as officials and neighbors to the former Kmart site remained hopeful a more community-based development, such as housing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sanctions Russia over Navalny poisoning

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News