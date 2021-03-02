U-Haul withdraws plans to move into former Kmart site

U-Haul has withdrawn its plans to move into the former Kmart site on La Crosse's State Road and convert it into a U-Haul Moving and Storage Store, a spokesperson confirmed to the Tribune on Tuesday.
The moving supply company had planned to turn the long-vacant building into a self-storage center, truck rental space and more, though it never took initial steps with the city towards that goal.
"We think there is a need for our product and services in the area," the spokesperson told the Tribune in an email.
She said there is no official statement on the decision from U-Haul at this time, but said they were disappointed by the city's opposition.
The La Crosse planning department told the Tribune it reached out to U-Haul last week when it heard their plans to withdraw, but never heard back.
U-Haul recently moved into the building where it's been operating as a small-scale commercial site, selling moving materials like boxes and tape. It would have needed a rezoning approval and conditional use permit to move forward with the larger project.
The spokesperson did not clarify whether the group will continue using the space to sell moving materials for the time being or not.