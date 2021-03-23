UPDATE: Activist resigns from Criminal Justice Management Council after online harassment from La Crosse police union

Striebel said that two statements she recently made have been "catalysts" for the harassment, including stating that "strong communities prove police obsolete."

"It is an expression of deep and abiding love for our community, and an expression of faith in all of us that we can do better and we can be better for each other. I believe in a future where neighbors look out for one another and where everyone's basic needs are met," Striebel said.

The second statement — "all cops are bound to a system of violence and oppression" — was mischaracterized, Striebel said, to seem as if she meant all cops are individually violent and oppressive.

"This characterization is inaccurate and unfair. All cops are bound to a system of violence and oppression. To deny this is to deny the very history and inception of policing, and to deny the experiences of those across this country who continue to suffer disproportionately from harmful policing practices," she said.

"These are not fringe ideas. They are well-supported by research in sociology and criminology, as well as the lived experiences of people all over the world," Striebel said.