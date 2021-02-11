UPDATE: French Island residents, city begin first legal steps in PFAS contamination

But Jacobson said that possible litigation from the city will do little to benefit residents of French Island, doubting they will see any of the possible financial compensation from a ruling.

"I am unaware of any mechanism through which the city would have legal standing to assert claims against chemical companies in a way that would provide any direct benefit to citizens of another municipality," Jacobson said.

"It seems disingenuous to me that the mayor is suggesting that town of Campbell residents will somehow receive a remedy as a result of the city suing the manufacturers. If the city recovers money from third parties, I can only assume the city will pocket the money to benefit itself," he said.

In response, Kabat urged working together on the issue.

"Personally, I do not understand why Attorney Jacobson is trying to sow division and confusion between the residents of Campbell and the city of La Crosse, as we are both victims of these manufactured chemicals and have been negatively impacted," Kabat told the Tribune in an email.

"I would strongly encourage impacted residents to join forces with our effort," he said, noting that more information on joint work would be coming soon.