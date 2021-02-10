UPDATE: Reopen the Myrick Park Zoo? Mayor candidate supports it

Candidate for mayor of La Crosse Sam Schneider announced Wednesday his intention to reopen the zoo in Myrick Park if elected this spring.

Schneider said in a statement that the motivation to reopen the zoo, which closed in 2007, was simply because he heard support for it while on the campaign trail.

"Today I'm officially adding the zoo to my list of key issues for La Crosse, for one good reason only: because so many people of La Crosse want to see our zoo open again," he said in a statement.

In his proposal, Schneider outlined that community farmers and ranchers could preview their animals at the park on a weekly, rotating basis, offering a free petting zoo for kids, while also serving as a space for an additional farmer's market for the city.

To accomplish the reopening and new concept, Schneider said the city would likely need only a new position in the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department to help coordinate the scheduling, and the remaining operations would occur through volunteer work.

He noted later in his statement that the city could find "a few thousand dollars" to reopen the zoo.