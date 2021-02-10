UPDATE: Reopen the Myrick Park Zoo? Mayor candidate supports it

Candidate for mayor of La Crosse Sam Schneider announced Wednesday his intention to reopen the zoo in Myrick Park if elected this spring.
Schneider said in a statement that the motivation to reopen the zoo, which closed in 2007, was simply because he heard support for it while on the campaign trail.
"Today I'm officially adding the zoo to my list of key issues for La Crosse, for one good reason only: because so many people of La Crosse want to see our zoo open again," he said in a statement.
In his proposal, Schneider outlined that community farmers and ranchers could preview their animals at the park on a weekly, rotating basis, offering a free petting zoo for kids, while also serving as a space for an additional farmer's market for the city.
To accomplish the reopening and new concept, Schneider said the city would likely need only a new position in the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department to help coordinate the scheduling, and the remaining operations would occur through volunteer work.
He noted later in his statement that the city could find "a few thousand dollars" to reopen the zoo.
"With a little creativity, we can make this happen, not be a big cost to the city, while highlighting our farmers, ranchers and producers, and promoting our city with something purely positive for our children and everyone," Schneider said.
His campaign indicated in the statement that Schneider made this announcement while visiting the Blue Ridge Alpaca Ranch in Coon Valley.
Officials with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department told the Tribune in an email that while staff is "always excited," for new ideas on bettering the parks, and that a local zoo approach would likely be the most feasible, the operations would be more complicated.
"Unfortunately, the expense related to a zoo operation has limited these attempts from fruition," said Jay Odegaard, city parks director.
He said that the local approach suggested by Schneider isn't new, and that other groups working toward reopening the Myrick Park attraction have suggested a similar concept, but that things such as shelter, veterinary support and waste disposal should be considered equally alongside public interest.
Additionally, any discussions on bringing animals to the park would need to include stakeholders and existing volunteer groups, like Friends of the Marsh and WisCorps, Odegaard said.
"It would be crucial to have these stakeholders at the table for the discussions," he said.
The budget has also faced a serious deficit, having $500,000 of its budget cut in 2020 due to the pandemic. It has delayed ongoing projects, including the Kids Coulee Playground renovation and addressing ecological concerns with the marsh, what Odegaard said were "number one" priorities for Myrick Park.
The original Myrick Park Zoo, which included a number of different animals including monkeys, closed in 2007, as officials looked to replace it with an ecopark, displaying and housing native wildlife instead.
But eventually plans for some of the more exciting native wildlife fell through, and over the years, the community has expressed its disappointment and some groups have made calls to revitalize the zoo.
Along his campaign, Schneider, the youngest candidate in the race, has made a number of other proposals if elected, including taking a pay cut and proposing a referendum to raise taxes.
This story was updated at 1:40 p.m. with comments from the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Myrick Park Zoo
Expect to see lots of familiar places and faces.
These historical photos from the Coulee Region are a reminder about how our region used to look.