Update: Reynolds to become La Crosse’s next mayor; 'This moment feels awesome'

The city of La Crosse has elected Mitch Reynolds to lead as mayor for the next four years.

Reynolds, a former local radio talk show host, narrowly beat opponent Vicki Markussen Tuesday night after a tight back-and-forth most of the night.

Reynolds claimed 51% of the vote, 4,655 votes total, and Markussen, who outraised and outspent Reynolds during the campaign by nearly double, received 49% of the vote and 4,450 votes total.

While celebrating with friends, family and campaign team members Tuesday night in his backyard, Mitch told the Tribune that the win felt "validating."

"I'm just, I'm thrilled, and mostly I'm just thrilled that we have people in the city of La Crosse that are really interested in achieving the things that I've talked about from the very beginning of this race and that is really helping the people that are the most vulnerable and marginalized within our city, but also making greater achievements within our neighborhoods," Reynolds said.

"That is very fulfilling and it feels very validating, honestly," he said. "This moment feels awesome."