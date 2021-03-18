Updated: La Crosse public pools to reopen at 50% capacity this summer

La Crosse's three public pools and splash pads will reopen this summer with reduced capacity and COVID protocols in place, after they remained closed last summer due to the pandemic.
"I really am excited to offer this opportunity to the community while maintaining all the safety protocols provided to us by the La Crosse County Health Department and the CDC," Mckenzie Wilson with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department told the Board of Park Commissioners Thursday.
The city's three pools will open Saturday, June 5 with 50% capacity and social distancing in place, and will space out swimming lessons and open swim sessions to allow for sanitation in between.
The capacity limit will apply to both the physical pool and the surrounding decks. Erickson Pool will be able to hold 300, North Side Community Pool 280 and Veterans Memorial Pool 200.
Officials will require participants to register that will help them contact trace easily in case of a positive case, and patrons will be able to sign-in using a QR code and a smartphone upon entering the space, with paper alternatives for those without phones.
Patrons will be required to wear a mask when entering locker rooms and lobby area, and encouraged to on the pool deck — health officials do not recommend wearing a face covering in the water — and sanitation stations will be set up in common areas.
Pool staff will also be ensuring there is limited congregating at the facilities, and markings and signage in the lobby, locker rooms, pool deck, in line for slides and diving boards will be in place to serve as reminders.
In addition, the water fountains at all pools will be turned off to avoid spreading of germs.
Furniture on the pool deck will also be limited, and will be marked off and separated.
The number of individuals on play features will be limited to avoid crowding, and distancing will be implemented for lap swimming, with one swimmer per lane at a time, and required swimming in the middle of lanes.
The city's splash pads are harder to limit capacity, officials said, but there will be signs up to encourage physical distancing when they reopen.
Lifeguards and pool staff will wear masks when moving throughout the facility and when lifeguarding in a standing position. Lifeguards seated in chairs can remove masks.
Staff are also being prepared to operate under new procedures and modifications, and will be scheduled into teams to reduce exposure. More flexible sick leave is also being introduced.
The responsibilities of a lifeguard won't be hindered due to additional social distancing, COVID-safe monitoring, the city said, and there will be separate staff who screen and monitor patrons.
The city will space out its swimming sessions so that it can sanitize the facility — including ladders, handrails, tables, doorknobs, switches, deck furniture, drinking fountains, emergency phones, toilets, faucets, sinks and diving equipment. The spaces will be sanitized every break between sessions and before open and after closing each day.
Swimming lessons will be taught with one instructor per five swimmers to limit capacity, and instructors will remain six feet apart from students and wear a face shield, not a mask, while in the water. Swimmers can have one adult in attendance who is required to wear a mask on the pool deck.
Open swim will be split into two sessions at each pool this summer.
Here are the hours for the city's three pools this summer:
Erickson Pool — 2412 Losey Boulevard South, 608-791-8918
Mondays-Thursdays
10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - swim lessons
12:15-12:30 p.m. - Sanitizing break
12:30-3:30 p.m. - Open swim session A
3:30-4 p.m. - Sanitizing break
4-7 p.m. - Open swim session B
Fridays-Sundays
11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Open swim session A
3-3:30 p.m. - Sanitizing break
3:30-7:30 p.m. - Open swim session B
North Side Community Pool — 816 Sill Street, 608-791-8956
Mondays-Thursdays
1-5 p.m. - Open swim session A
5-5:30 p.m. - Sanitizing break
5:30-7:15 p.m. - Swim lessons
Fridays-Sundays
1-4 p.m. - Open swim session A
4-4:30 p.m. - Sanitizing breaks
4:30-7:30 p.m. - Open swim session B
Veterans Memorial Pool — 1901 Campbell Road, 608-791-8919
Mondays-Thursdays
9-10:30 a.m. - Lap swim
10:30-11 a.m. - Sanitizing break
11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Open swim session A
3-3:30 p.m. - Sanitizing break
3:30-7:30 p.m. - Open swim session B
Fridays-Sundays
11 a.m.-3 p.m. - Open swim session A
3-3:30 p.m. - Sanitizing break
3:30-7:30 p.m. - Open swim session B