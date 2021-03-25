Updated: State to provide bottled water to all town of Campbell residents, issues water advisory

"After a review of available well data, the DHS agrees with the DNR that the extent of PFAS contamination on French Island is currently undetermined and therefore justifies an interim, area-wide drinking water advisory," said Curtis Hedman with DHS.

The state is now working on a plan to test additional wells on the island, but is waiting to receive final results from pending tests until the exact scope is set. Officials said the state is not likely to repeat any tests, but instead to test in new areas to get a "broader idea," of the contamination.

"The DNR and its contractor are evaluating the available information — including existing private sampling results and location of over 90 additional wells sampled to date — to develop a sampling plan for a subset of the island's private water supply wells. Based on sampling results, the state will determine whether to continue or modify," the water advisory.

"It's sometimes an art and a science on how to find where this groundwater contamination is and where it's moving. So it won't always be self-evident on where exactly where to sample, but we're doing our best right now to get a general overall of where we think the contamination has moved to," said Darsi Foss with the DNR.