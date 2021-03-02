UPDATED: Town of Campbell asks city of La Crosse to test all private wells for PFAS

"4,000 residents deserve to know they are not being poisoned by PFAS contamination," it said, asking the city to do the "humane and honorable thing."

City officials have indicated they don't believe the contamination could have occurred outside of the area researchers have identified, and have said that if pollution is found elsewhere, the city would likely be "off the hook," having likely not originated from its airport.

Researchers have indicated that the price tag for testing can be spendy, and one sample can cost up to $300, but the full process can be closer to $1,000 per test. The city's next round of testing is expected to cost around $51,500.

Initial legal steps have been taken by both residents on the island and the city of La Crosse for the pollution, and mitigation discussions are slow moving so far.

"Once we know the full extent and scope of the contamination, we can move forward to create a plan which ensures our residents have access to safe drinking water," the town of Campbell wrote in its letter.