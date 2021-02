UU La Crosse hosting online forum for La Crosse mayoral candidates on Feb. 9

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse will host an online forum for the candidates running for mayor next week.

The university religious group will host the free, nonpartisan forum by Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., and questions for candidates can be sent by community members ahead of the event.

As of Thursday, seven of the 10 candidates had agreed to join the forum: Martin Gaul, Jessica Olson, Vicki Markussen, Mitch Reynolds, Joe Konradt, Greg Saliaras and Sam Schneider.

The event will be moderated by Viterbo professor and director of D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership Rick Kyte and facilitated by UU La Crosse's David Boen.

Questions for candidates can be sent to davidboen@bellsouth.net.

Community members can view the forum live on the UU La Crosse Facebook page on Tuesday, and can also submit questions for candidates through the comment section during the livestream.

