UW-L orders two-week COVID quarantine

The university statement said that because of the growing number of positive cases on and off-campus, UW-L “may not have enough isolation space available and residents remaining in the halls must weigh their own risks. Residence Life will continue to honor requests for housing contract cancellations. “

“I share the disappointment and frustration of students, families, faculty and staff who had hoped we might enjoy the start to this fall semester together” Gow said. “To those of you who have been following our campus-wide health protocols, I thank you for your awareness and dedication to protecting our UW-La Crosse community. To everyone, please take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on and off campus: monitor your symptoms daily, wear your face coverings, practice physical distancing, and limit any gatherings with others beyond your roommates or household. All of our actions matter.”