UW-La Crosse joins hopeful statewide freshwater collaborative

Specifically, the collaborative will connect the study of freshwater systems between all universities, creating a specific water study program at each in which enrolled students could access tolls and courses from all participating schools, and even participate in an exchange program to different campuses.

The collaborative also already has a grant program up and running which it will continue to extend, funding research, training and more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FCW would be extremely intersectional, officials hope, not only within the field of studying water — from learning about invasive species, agriculture runoff, microplastics and more — but also in how the water industry connects to other industries in the state, such as tourism, working to strengthen Wisconsin as a global leader in the up-and-coming freshwater economy.

"As we unroll the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, the sky's the limit," Jablonski said.

This will be especially true for UW-L, officials said, as it's hoped that the collaborative will not only build off the existing aquatic and environmental studies, but other areas of study the university is known for.