Van Orden launches congressional rematch against Kind

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Kind hasn't made an official announcement to run for another term in the seat he has held since 1996, he has also fielded questions on if he'd make a bid for U.S. Senate, and said he was "taking a look."

The Tribune reached out to Kind's team for comment and will update this story when received.

In 2020, Kind squeaked by with just 51% of the vote, earning just above 11,000 votes over Van Orden, one of his toughest opponents since taking office.

The campaign against each other last year was heated at times, and Van Orden, who has had a few stints as an actor, came under fire for an excerpt from a book he co-authored in the final weeks of the campaign.

Since the election, Van Orden has remained somewhat in the public eye, staying close with local political groups, and vocal and critical of Kind. He also faced some backlash from Democrats in recent months for being present in D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection, but said he turned back and did not participate.

Van Orden faces a long campaign with the race for Wisconsin's 3rd District not on the ballot until November 2022, although campaigning is likely to look different than the last race as the pandemic begins to become more controlled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.