Virtual MLK Day celebration honors local activists, calls for 'recommitment' to mission

"Too often when it comes to the legacy of Dr. King it is so watered down. It's one of the reasons I don't do celebrations of Dr. King," Barber said.

"I think we need recommitment services, reconsecration services, because you really don't celebrate profits, because most of the time profits don't live long enough to see their dreams come to reality," he said. "What profits need is people who will pick up the torch, and pick up the baton, and that's really where we are now."

In the wake of the insurrection on the Capitol, and as the pandemic casts a new light on inequities in the country, this work is evermore important, he said.

Barber has been building a campaign for change on the words from King's final speech, where most people reflect on the end, where King references "the mountaintop." But the words earlier in the speech have been "gnawing" at Barber, he said, imploring resilience.

That, juxtaposed with his "I Have a Dream" speech, which Barber said was actually titled "Normalcy Never Again," produce a new, truer message of King's mission.

"We cannot turn around. Nothing would be more tragic than for us to turn back at this point, because we must declare normalcy never again," Barber said in his keynote address, meeting the two iconic speeches together.