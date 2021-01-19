Virtual MLK Day celebration honors local activists, calls for 'recommitment' to mission

In its virtual format, the 2021 La Crosse area Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration served as a platform to reignite the message of the great civil rights leader and to honor local activists in their modern-day work.
The annual event, hosted by Viterbo University, featured an award ceremony, musical numbers by local choirs and groups, and a keynote address and question and answer segment from a nationally renowned social justice leader.
Dr. Rev. William Joseph Barber II gave the remarks, focusing on a message to recommit to King's mission and a vision of a more just world.
Barber is a minister, and highly sought-after speaker on matters of social justice. He is currently co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, a lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, architect of the Moral Monday Movement and pastor at Greenleaf Christian Church.
During Barber's keynote speech, his remarks were cushioned between two of King's most famous speeches — "I Have Been to the Mountaintop" and "I Have a Dream."
But Barber instead drew on the radical, details that are often ignored from those speeches, what many consider a part of the whitewashing of King's legacy.
"Please do not water down Dr. King as being just a person who just wanted folks to get along. No — he wanted the nation to get better," Barber said.
"Too often when it comes to the legacy of Dr. King it is so watered down. It's one of the reasons I don't do celebrations of Dr. King," Barber said.
"I think we need recommitment services, reconsecration services, because you really don't celebrate profits, because most of the time profits don't live long enough to see their dreams come to reality," he said. "What profits need is people who will pick up the torch, and pick up the baton, and that's really where we are now."
In the wake of the insurrection on the Capitol, and as the pandemic casts a new light on inequities in the country, this work is evermore important, he said.
Barber has been building a campaign for change on the words from King's final speech, where most people reflect on the end, where King references "the mountaintop." But the words earlier in the speech have been "gnawing" at Barber, he said, imploring resilience.
That, juxtaposed with his "I Have a Dream" speech, which Barber said was actually titled "Normalcy Never Again," produce a new, truer message of King's mission.
"We cannot turn around. Nothing would be more tragic than for us to turn back at this point, because we must declare normalcy never again," Barber said in his keynote address, meeting the two iconic speeches together.
This recognition of the more radical words that are buried in King's speeches and seemingly erased from modern day remembrance, Barber said, can be the foundation to change.
During a question and answer segment at the end of the program, Barber said the path to real change was recommitting to this mission, and refocusing on what the goal might be.
This includes, he said, a radical shift in politics to embrace real, radical policy change and end any intentional class and racial division made for profit.
"We have to change that. Because that is not just politics, that is the kind of politics where some people get up and say. 'I believe in the dream of Dr. King,' but then they keep the dream bound up. And they only make sure the nightmare — poverty, racism, denial of health care and xenophobia —exist. And that is not the dream of Dr. King," Barber said.
Monday's program also honored four local award winners for their work toward social justice and equity in the La Crosse community.
The program's top award -- the Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award -- was received by Amanda Goodenough, with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for her transformative work in education.
"We are generations of strong," Goodenough said during her acceptance speech, nodding to those who worked towards social justice before her, and those who might take on the work after her.
"And that is who I accept this award on behalf of: The activists, truth speakers, wavemakers, the status quo disrupters, the likability riskers, the good trouble seekers, the justice fighters," Goodenough said.
Also recognized was civil rights leader, the Rev. Dr. Calvin S. Morris of Viroqua, who opened the program with an invocation with his daughter and later received the 2021 Special Recognition Award.
The Philadelphia-native has been a strong leader throughout the civil rights movement, and has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with icons such as the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Coretta Scott King.
Morris worked with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Howard University's School of Divinity, Chicago's Community Renewal Society, has helped organize and educate in La Crosse, and much more — a leader for social justice in the Coulee Region and beyond.
"Given the climate of our country," said Keonte Turner, who introduced Morris at the celebration, "Dr. Morris implores to us, always in America we strive to be more inclusive, not exclusive. To be a nation that embraces all people. And that issue we have been struggling with our entire history."
"But do not grow weary," Turner said, "because the basic life and the heart of America has been one of welcome, and i believe that we will cont to be a nation of welcome."
"I think we are on the move, yet again. And we will continue. We have to acknowledge that we need one another. We need to be brothers and sisters, people who care about each other," Morris said while accepting his award.
The local program annually awards young leaders, as well, and the 2021 Lynda Blackmon Lowery Youth Leadership Award was awarded to Chaya Davis, who has been a leading youth voice on the path to justice.
Davis is a student at Logan High School, where she helped launch Black Student Leaders, a group dedicated to racial equality. She has been instrumental in leading protests and fundraisers, and has aspirations to become a nurse and the President of the United States.
Upon accepting her award, Davis said in a video that she hopes to see her community rally in support of Black students and residents, imploring others to embrace the differences in each other.
"Everyone's beautiful, Black is beautiful, and be yourself," Davis said.