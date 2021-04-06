Voters select new class of South Side city council members in Tuesday's election

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

District 10

Rebecca Schwarz won with 58% of the vote Tuesday, winning over Richard Becker, who was previously the longest-serving member of the Common Council, serving more than 20 years, before losing in re-election in 2017.

Schwarz will fill a vacant seat after Paul Medinger stepped down at the end of last year.

District 11

Jennifer Trost won with 60% of the vote over Richard Korish, who received 40%. Trost will replace council president Martin Gaul, another member who tried his hand at the mayor's seat without success.

District 12

Incumbent Doug Happel is the only familiar face heading back to city hall among this crowd, earning 63% of the vote Tuesday. He beat Keonte Turner, formerly of the La Crosse School Board, who earned 36%.

District 13

Mark Neumann won with 63% of the vote, beating Chauncy Turner, current chair of the Human Rights commission, who claimed 36%.