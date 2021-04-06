Voters select new class of South Side city council members in Tuesday's election

A nearly entirely new group of La Crosse Common Council members was elected Tuesday night to represent districts on the city's South Side, ushering in a new era of representation.
Among the winners included one incumbent, Doug Happel, the only council member among seven to seek re-election.
But big winners on Tuesday were women — who are now in the majority on the council, for likely the first time in city history.
Final tallies
District 7
Mac Kiel won with 60% of the vote over Victoria McVey, with 39.61%. Kiel will replace longtime council member Gary Padesky.
District 8
Mackenzie Mindel won with 72% of the vote over Samuel Deetz, who had 28%. Mindel will fill the shoes of council member Jessica Olson, who instead made a bid for mayor this spring, but lost in the primaries.
District 9
Chris Woodard, the only council candidate running officially unopposed this spring, won with 84% of the vote. One registered write-in candidate, K.C. Cayo, added a layer of competition for the seat, but they only received a total of 58 votes Tuesday.
Woodard will replace council member Phil Ostrem.
District 10
Rebecca Schwarz won with 58% of the vote Tuesday, winning over Richard Becker, who was previously the longest-serving member of the Common Council, serving more than 20 years, before losing in re-election in 2017.
Schwarz will fill a vacant seat after Paul Medinger stepped down at the end of last year.
District 11
Jennifer Trost won with 60% of the vote over Richard Korish, who received 40%. Trost will replace council president Martin Gaul, another member who tried his hand at the mayor's seat without success.
District 12
Incumbent Doug Happel is the only familiar face heading back to city hall among this crowd, earning 63% of the vote Tuesday. He beat Keonte Turner, formerly of the La Crosse School Board, who earned 36%.
District 13
Mark Neumann won with 63% of the vote, beating Chauncy Turner, current chair of the Human Rights commission, who claimed 36%.
While this is Neumann's first political win, it was not his first campaign, after he unsuccessfully ran against longtime U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in the Democratic primary last August. He will replace council member Roger Christians.