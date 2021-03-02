Washburn neighbors push back on proposed affordable-housing apartments on Fifth Ave

A group of neighbors spoke out against a proposal to build an affordable housing apartment complex in the Washburn Neighborhood, arguing that it will bring unwanted tenants and that its owner and would-be landlord has a history of unkempt properties.
Plans to build a 12-unit apartment building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Division Street were denied by the La Crosse City Planning Commission Monday evening — going against recommendations from city staff — after hearing concerns from neighbors.
"I don't think this is the right partnership right now," said commissioner Cassie Woodward, who lives in the neighborhood.
The commercial building that currently sits on the corner has been largely vacant for nearly two years, and was previously home to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region for a brief time. It also has an adjoining parking lot and garage.
Developers are proposing demolishing the building to make way for the apartment complex, saying the outdated structure is unusable as-is and would need major updates.
The project would cost about $1.2 million in total, and rental units would run between $750-850 for 1-2 bedrooms with one parking spot per bedroom, making it appealing to young professionals in a downtown-adjacent neighborhood, the developers said.
But neighbors said that they were worried the complex would bring crime and drug use to the neighborhood, and that bad experiences with the would-be landlord are making them all the more hesitant.
"If this happens I'll sell my house," said neighbor Reuben Halverson, who detailed instances of shootings and drug-use nearby. "It's not going to stop when we're going to allow something to be supposedly low-income. That's only going to generate even more."
The owner of the property, Enrique Valera, was not in attendance at Monday's meeting, but spoke instead through his property management company, Reliant Real Estate Solutions.
The group said it has been working with Valera to help manage and clean-up his properties since November 2019, and neighbors and officials familiar said they have noticed an improvement. Reliant also committed to signing a five year contract with the owner to manage the property, hoping to put officials mind at ease.
"I am proud to say we have come a very long way with this particular client," Aaron Wickesberg with Reliant said.
"We have a lot of really rough landlords in our neighborhood. We acknowledge that. I think that Mr. Valera now has moved up to one of the better landlords in that particular area," he said.
Wickesberg told the commission Monday that they met with the Washburn Neighborhood Association in January with the plans, and said they thought the response was "very positive" at the time. But it appears those feelings have changed.
At Monday's meeting, some neighbors advocated for two single-family homes on the lot instead of a complex to honor the historical district.
"The neighbors and I have done a lot of work to keep an eye on things and really to clean up our neighborhood. We're really proud of where we live. I'm really proud of my home," said neighbor James Olson.
Developers said that they liked the idea of single-family homes on the site, but that it was not financially possible, and Wickesberg said his "biggest fear" was the building remaining vacant and eventually becoming too costly for the groups to redevelopment.
Wickesberg also said the groups saw an opportunity to attract and retain young professionals to the area.
"It is not low-income housing. We're calling it affordable housing, meaning that this is something that a young professional that may just be graduating and taking a job here in La Crosse can afford as a good starter apartment so that they can get into the housing market some point in the future," he said.
"I understand that line share of rental properties in this district are old, outdated, energy inefficient," he said. "We're going to have a tough time attracting some of these young professionals that want to live in this neighborhood if they're priced out of the neighborhood with utilities and observant rent for a property that just isn't worth it.
"We can provide affordable housing in this neighborhood for individuals that can walk to work downtown, walk to the co-op, walk to the parks," Wickesberg said. "And our hope is that they stick around."
Still, the owner's history was too much for some to overlook.
"Although we do want residential growth in here, we do also have a problem with landlords who do not take care of their properties in this neighborhood, too, so we need to balance those out," Woodward said.
"What I'm hearing is," said council member and commissioner Chris Khalow, "the neighborhood's a little bit afraid of a landlord who has not been a good steward and a good neighbor."
The city of La Crosse planning staff recommended to approve the rezoning and transfer of the property leading up to Monday's meeting, citing that it met the neighborhood's current comprehensive plan to increase high intensity and affordable housing.
Neighbors said they are currently working on a petition to oppose the housing project.
Last year, some of the same neighbors spoke out against a proposal to create a resource center for families and people experiencing homelessness just one block north of the proposed apartments for similar reasons — many of them signaling that property values and higher rent are top-of-mind.
"After what I did to resolve that homeless shelter being downtown my increase of value skyrocketed big time. Because of my accomplishments, and my doing and my will," Halverson told the commission Monday, comparing the $1,800 rent of his four-bedroom rental nearby to the proposed $850 of the apartment project.
"Five years from now, hell, it'll be depreciated to the value of 'who cares,'" Halverson said of the project. "And then from $750-800 it's only going to go down. How's it going to go up? I wanna go up."
The recommendation from the planning commission to deny the proposal goes before the Judicial and Administration Committee Tuesday night, with the broader Common Council having the final say next week.