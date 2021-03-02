Washburn neighbors push back on proposed affordable-housing apartments on Fifth Ave

But neighbors said that they were worried the complex would bring crime and drug use to the neighborhood, and that bad experiences with the would-be landlord are making them all the more hesitant.

"If this happens I'll sell my house," said neighbor Reuben Halverson, who detailed instances of shootings and drug-use nearby. "It's not going to stop when we're going to allow something to be supposedly low-income. That's only going to generate even more."

The owner of the property, Enrique Valera, was not in attendance at Monday's meeting, but spoke instead through his property management company, Reliant Real Estate Solutions.

The group said it has been working with Valera to help manage and clean-up his properties since November 2019, and neighbors and officials familiar said they have noticed an improvement. Reliant also committed to signing a five year contract with the owner to manage the property, hoping to put officials mind at ease.

"I am proud to say we have come a very long way with this particular client," Aaron Wickesberg with Reliant said.

"We have a lot of really rough landlords in our neighborhood. We acknowledge that. I think that Mr. Valera now has moved up to one of the better landlords in that particular area," he said.