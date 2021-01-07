WATCH NOW: Area groups invite community to examine white privilege with regional reading project

A number of La Crosse area groups are launching a new project that encourages white residents to come face-to-face with their own privilege in a safe, learning environment.
The La Crosse Community Foundation announced Thursday that it would fund a community “regional read,” of “Waking Up White,” a best-selling book by Debbie Irving which examines white privilege, institutionalized racism, and unlearning biases.
Over the summer, Kent Johnson, a pastor at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, read "Waking Up White" with his congregation and co…
The project has been in the works for a number of years, but was put on pause because of the pandemic.
Officials are now hoping that by the end of this year, thousands of books will reach tens of of thousands of readers in the broader western Wisconsin region.
Specifically, the La Crosse Community Foundation is supporting the project with a grant of $6,990, which will help purchase the books that will circulate freely throughout the community, as well as pay individuals to facilitate discussions on the book.
In 2016, a small group of community members read Irving’s book, and felt empowered. They realized that if they could be so impacted by the book as white, liberal-leaning individuals, what might the impact be for the greater community.
“It was our responsibility as white people of privilege to educate other white people,” Amanda Strosahl, with La Crosse Waking Up White Collaborative, said of the inspiration and obligation felt to launch the regional read of the book.
“Educating white people shouldn’t be on people of color. It should be on other white people to educate fellow white people, because we are the ones who have been perpetuating the systemic racism for centuries,” Strosahl said.
The collaborative is partnering up with La Crosse Public Library, and the foundation said joining the effort is what its mission is all about.
“A huge purpose of the mission of the La Crosse Community Foundation, if not the core purpose, is to help La Crosse County be the most vibrant place for somebody to call home,” said Jamie Schloegel from the foundation, “and that means somebody with any color skin.”
“And I think certainly the events of 2020 served as a great reminder that there’s still a lot to be done to improve racial equity,” she said, noting a silver lining of the projects postponement was the passion the community may have now.
Over the summer, a La Crescent church led a similar community-based reading of the book, which leaders said was “empowering.”
“I think it was a perfect book to start with, and we all have to start somewhere,” said Kent Johnson, one of the pastors at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
After word got out in the community that Prince of Peace was reading the book, participation more than doubled, Johnson said, with 52 total individuals joining.
To Johnson, the book is the “perfect” starting place to understand white privilege, using a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quote about faith being like a staircase that you can’t see the end to, as a symbol of the process.
“This is a first step for many people, is to begin, to read and discuss, and to examine, and self examine ourselves, what are the privileges, that we as,” Johnson said, “white skin, white background — what is it that we bring to this?”
The group began reading the book in early June, shortly after the death of George Floyd and as protests erupted around the world.
It was empowering, Johnson said, to read through the book with his congregation and community, and to facilitate a space for individuals to leave their comfort zones and grow, and to have difficult discussions.
“But it’s a long journey, that stairwell, I mean, we’re not done,” Johnson said.
The regional read could prove significant for a predominantly white community in understanding its role in a year of reckoning with America’s institutionalized racism, those involved said.
“I think it’s extremely important because we are so white and people are pretty clueless, and I consider myself a part of that cluelessness and have so much still to learn,” Strosahl said.
“But racism occurs everywhere, it is a part of what we’ve all grown up apart of, it has nothing to do with whether we’re nice people or not nice people,” she said, “we all are apart of the system that has racism within it, and so we all need to learn about it and have our eyes awakened.”
The regional read is expected to begin in late summer or early fall, as leaders of the project wait for the pandemic to fade.
Free copies of “Waking Up White” will be available at the La Crosse public libraries, and reading group kits will likely be sent to the surrounding Winding Rivers partnering libraries, spanning seven counties throughout western Wisconsin, and partners in La Crescent, Winona and more are likely to join.
Over 30 group book discussions will then be facilitated, with set conversation topics to guide participants, and a diverse group of facilitators, as well as at least eight live-streamed public programs.
The leaders of the project emphasized that the project and its group sessions are intentionally set up to be safe places to grow and explore white privilege, encouraging people with all ranges of biases or beliefs to join.
“One of the reasons that this book was chosen,” said Barry McKnight, the La Crosse Public Library programming & community engagement coordinator, “the audience for this, while it’s ideally everybody, it’s really, specifically white folks in this community and the book was chosen to examine that.”
“It’s by a white author, it’s a white author examining their own white privilege, and that maybe, hopefully, would make that more accessible for people to do some self reflection,” rather than resisting, he said.
And they will be spaces that will challenge individuals and readers to explore new ideas and perspectives.
“This regional book read is a really safe, non-controversial way for each of us as individuals to start our own journey of exploration,” Schloegel said.
“Lean into that discomfort. Don’t just try to stay safe and protected and make it easy, but lean into those areas,” Johnson said, “because that’s where growth happens, and that’s kind-of that staircase of faith that leads us into something that we can see right now.”
The groups are waiting until the virus is contained so that sessions can be done in-person, a setting that has less risk to disconnect or miscommunicate than virtual settings.
And in a time when the world feels chaotic, project leaders said, this can be a first step to having a say in a better community.
“If you want to have a better country, this is one of the ways. This is one of the ways,” McKnight said. “If we want to improve our society, if we want to get along with our neighbors, this is one of the ways.”
