WATCH NOW: Area groups invite community to examine white privilege with regional reading project

“It’s by a white author, it’s a white author examining their own white privilege, and that maybe, hopefully, would make that more accessible for people to do some self reflection,” rather than resisting, he said.

And they will be spaces that will challenge individuals and readers to explore new ideas and perspectives.

“This regional book read is a really safe, non-controversial way for each of us as individuals to start our own journey of exploration,” Schloegel said.

“Lean into that discomfort. Don’t just try to stay safe and protected and make it easy, but lean into those areas,” Johnson said, “because that’s where growth happens, and that’s kind-of that staircase of faith that leads us into something that we can see right now.”

The groups are waiting until the virus is contained so that sessions can be done in-person, a setting that has less risk to disconnect or miscommunicate than virtual settings.

And in a time when the world feels chaotic, project leaders said, this can be a first step to having a say in a better community.

“If you want to have a better country, this is one of the ways. This is one of the ways,” McKnight said. “If we want to improve our society, if we want to get along with our neighbors, this is one of the ways.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.