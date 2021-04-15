WATCH NOW: 'Drift Cycle' bike share program launches in Downtown La Crosse

A new bike share program is hitting the streets of La Crosse, and officials hope it will make biking more accessible and popular.

"Drift Cycle," which allows residents to rent bikes and use around the city, officially launched Thursday.

"Drift Cycle is a La Crosse community biking share project and an integral part of the transportation network, offering an easy-to-use, affordable bike rental program for residents, commuters and visitors that contributes to the health and vibrancy of the community," the groups behind the project said in a statement.

Bike enthusiasts can find eight orange docking stations around the city, with an initial 40 bikes available to ride.

Users have the option of purchasing monthly, seasonal or annual membership passes to use the bikes, with the option to rent up to five bikes at a time on one account, or paying per ride for 30-minute increments.

To rent a bike, users can use the Koloni app on their smartphone, which is an Iowa-based sharing group leaders of Drift Cycle have partnered with to make sharing possible.

The bikes can be picked up and returned at any of the orange bike racks — which can also be used to park non-Drift Cycle bikes — and will be locked and unlocked using the Koloni app.