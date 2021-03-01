WATCH NOW: Housing advocates protest River City Rentals over tossing out deceased's belongings

Another post in the group describes the father of the deceased tenant asking which dumpster the items would be thrown out in, so he might "dumpster dive for his son's belongings," but the landlord hung up on him.

"It wasn't worth anything, and that's why it was thrown away," Ray said, recalling the reason the family received.

"It's really a particularly egregious and immoral example of landlords treating people with no respect," said Peter Gorski, organizer and volunteer with Coulee Tenants United.

The Facebook page also details that the tenant was in an eviction battle with River City Rentals shortly before his death, but had been attending each court date until the last one, just three days before his body was found, resulting in an eviction ruling.

In Wisconsin, landlords may or may not be allowed to store or remove property left behind by an evicted tenant, based on what's written in the lease. If there aren't details included in the lease, the landlord then is allowed to store the property within 10 days of notification. If it's not retrieved 30 days after storing, it can then be thrown out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}