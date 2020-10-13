WATCH NOW: In final pitch, La Crosse community largely advocates replacing SRO with more resources

"We hear over and over again that the time an SRO drove kids to school or helped them through a mental health crisis," said Marie Lindberg, with Planned Parenthood of La Crosse.

"These are not arguments for cops in schools. They show major weaknesses in support systems that we're providing to our students. These are support services that should be provided by experts that can recognize patterns," and deploy cultural understanding and keep kids out of the juvenile detention system, she said.

"But we know now that there are different ways a person can be safe. And we know that students extreme behaviors are a symptom of a larger unmet need," said Vincent Loera, a child welfare social worker, "like housing, or food, domestic violence, bullying, institutional systemic racism, mental health concerns — the list can just go on."

"We need to create supportive learning environments so that students are not merely surviving their education settings, but that they thrive within them," organizer Laura Abellera said at the meeting.

And while many parents and students have come forward in support of the SRO program, saying it creates a safer environment, some said that the line of safety is drawn at race, as communities of color have a systemically battered relationship with law enforcement.