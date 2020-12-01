WATCH NOW: Kabat will not seek a third term as La Crosse's mayor

And while Kabat and his staff have been praised for their response to the pandemic and its turmoil, whoever takes over as mayor will inherit an economic recession and a half-finished recovery.

"I'm especially proud of how our organization has responded this year during the COVID-19 crisis, the worst economic downturn since the great depression, social unrest and the ongoing impacts that we're trying to deal with related to climate change," Kabat said.

"For those who are concerned about what comes next for our fair city, please know, that we are in an excellent place both operationally and financially," Kabat said.

"I know that you'll hear over the coming months, during the campaign for mayor and city council, that there needs to be a lot of change and that there are things that need to be addressed," he said.

"And that goes with the nature of local government, there are always things that you can be doing to improve, but as I said, we have accomplished a lot and we have a very progressive and forward-looking city," he continued.

Kabat said he and his family have been weighing the decision since the summer, and that time spent over the holiday weekend solidified the decision.