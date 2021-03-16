WATCH NOW: La Crosse Fire Department presents plans for new Station No. 4

The La Crosse Fire Department has unveiled its plans to replace Fire Station No. 4 on the city's North Side, with hopes to complete the project by next spring.
The new facility is expected to replace the 81-year-old existing station on the corner of Gillette and Liberty streets, which historical activists in recent weeks have called to instead be restored.
The price tag for the modern revamp of the station is around $5.9 million, although that price is increasing, officials, said due to the rise in construction material costs amid the pandemic.
"The longer we delay these projects the more that inflation and economy drives just a larger ticket. I know that it's all connected and it's hard because there's a lot of priorities in the city, but time is really of the essence," said La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam in a video he created to address recent concerns from the public.
Last fall, Gilliam said that various groups started to raise concerns over demolishing Station No. 4, but said that in the midst of a hectic year, people were focused on "very large picture issues."
"Very clear language is picked on demolishing the current Fire Stations No. 2 and 4 back in 2018, and that was to give historical people the opportunity to engage in dialogue if there was any desire to do what's happening now in 2021," Gilliam said of a task force's recommendations on modernizing the city's fire stations.
The city looked for alternative options to build the new station, including several industrial sites that were struggling, but Gilliam said they could not match the price tag of the current plans, saying the city "exhausted all options around it."
"We just couldn't get anything as economical as what we could do with the blueprint we already own," he said. "And we came right back to Station No. 4 where we started."
The department's needs have since surpassed the 1940 structure, Gilliam said, calling the building "tiny," as is the same story for most of the city's existing stations.
"It was certainly a beautiful building built in 1940, we've just flat out outgrown it," Gilliam said.
Fire trucks, rigs and other equipment have grown over the decades, and crews are currently having to conduct maintenance outside in inclement weather and blocking roadways, while inside there's no room for training, and some crews have to back the rigs up carefully through the existing bays that are nearly too small, he said.
"It's a very poor situation from a safety and a moral perspective," Gilliam said.
In addition to outgrowing the space, Gilliam said that the reconstruction plans also take into account city official's desires to build "legacy buildings," and invest more in neighborhoods.
Gilliam did note that he is open to hearing the concerns over the plans.
"The Heritage Preservation Commission has meetings in March and April," to discuss saving the historic building, he said. "In my opinion while that's a noble thought, it's really going to derail some of theses current plans."
But, he said, "if that's the will ultimately of the citizens and the public, I'm a public servant."
The city began making offers in August and September of last year to purchase surrounding properties, and plans to expand the station's lot to Charles Street, rerouting the alley on that block to the west in an "L" shape to avoid the station.
The new station will house two fire companies and the North Side police station. The station can hold a ladder truck, rescue rig, back-up engine, water tender, dive team and water rescue units and a fire education trailer.
The plans include decontamination areas for firefighters, including independent showers and bathrooms and changing areas.
"Really it's protecting our greatest resource and that's our firefighters," Gilliam said of these additions, specifically working to protect staff from carcinogens and bloodborne pathogens they may bring back with them from a fire.
There will also be eight bunk rooms, office and training space, kitchen and living area, a gym and training tower, a community room, interview and office space for police, and hopefully office space for fire inspectors, public educator and chief officers, if the budget works out.
The lobby area of the new station could house "historical treasures" the department has collected over the years, Gilliam said, and it's a goal to become a community anchor by way of a community garden and collaboration with the neighboring school.
There will be an addition of a parking lot, green space and privacy fencing for the station's southern neighbors, who the city has been working with, Gilliam said, and neighbors should expect fewer back-up alarms because of the innovation of drive-thru bays to pull trucks in and out, instead of backing them into stalls each time.
"We're designing it safe and designing it smart," Gilliam said.
Construction is likely to begin on the eastern side of the lot before demolishing the existing building, when the station will have a three to four month gap where fire engines will be housed elsewhere.
The architects have also attempted to match brickwork, arches and other design elements with the existing station and neighborhood, Gilliam said.
The city is expected break ground on the new station this year if the full extent of the plans are approved and if the funding comes together, with hopes that it is completed in spring 2022.
While Fire Station No. 4 has been identified as the first priority in modernizing the city's facilities, officials are continuing to work to rebuild its three other stations and build an new fifth station.
Gilliam said in his video that officials are still interested in partnering with the group that purchased the former Kmart site in some capacity, which they have been communicating with since 2018.
In addition, he said that he and La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron had not yet had time to dig into the "dialogue" about Station No. 1, which officials are hopeful to turn into a public safety center in the future, housing police, fire and inspection departments near downtown, but received pushback on from the community in the wake of the nation's reckoning with police spending and resources last year.