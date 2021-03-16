WATCH NOW: La Crosse Fire Department presents plans for new Station No. 4

The lobby area of the new station could house "historical treasures" the department has collected over the years, Gilliam said, and it's a goal to become a community anchor by way of a community garden and collaboration with the neighboring school.

There will be an addition of a parking lot, green space and privacy fencing for the station's southern neighbors, who the city has been working with, Gilliam said, and neighbors should expect fewer back-up alarms because of the innovation of drive-thru bays to pull trucks in and out, instead of backing them into stalls each time.

"We're designing it safe and designing it smart," Gilliam said.

Construction is likely to begin on the eastern side of the lot before demolishing the existing building, when the station will have a three to four month gap where fire engines will be housed elsewhere.

The architects have also attempted to match brickwork, arches and other design elements with the existing station and neighborhood, Gilliam said.

The city is expected break ground on the new station this year if the full extent of the plans are approved and if the funding comes together, with hopes that it is completed in spring 2022.