Watch Now: La Crosse protesters call out death of Daunte Wright, recent Viterbo incidents

Other speakers focused on the importance on white allyship. One Viterbo student — who said she went to eighth grade with Wright — said she was disheartened not to see more of her classmates at Thursday's protest after a strong show of support following the first incident at the university.

A Logan High School student shared during the discussion that when he walked into his home room earlier that day, he heard his teacher and two of his white classmates "justifying the death of Daunte Wright."

"It was a mistake she shot him — that's what they said. They said if they followed the law, he'd be alive right now. And the teacher agreed, he said, 'Yes, yes absolutely you're right,'" the student recalled.

"If you are like me, a white person, it is your duty to not just be passive to racism, but be anti-racist all the time," he said, a message several other speakers echoed.

After the discussion, the group marched peacefully through Downtown La Crosse, occupying Third Street as some emerged from the bars and restaurants to watch, some joining the chants and others making critical remarks.