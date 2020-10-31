WATCH NOW: La Crosse teams with other battleground, hotspot Mississippi River cities ahead of election

In Dubuque, its mask mandate goes against the state plan, and Buol said its helped businesses, but has still received a lot of pushback.

“Wearing a mask is the one positive thing you can do to reduce the number of cases and deaths, and it’s predicted that by February we could be at half a million deaths,” Buol said. “And it could be reduced by anywhere from 100,000-130,000 deaths, just by the simple act of wearing the mask. It’s really been too bad that that’s been politicized.”

All of the mayors reported that early and absentee voting in their cities and states were at historic rates, and they want to make sure high voter turnout continues through Nov. 3.

“We want everybody to feel safe,” Mayor Gallagher said. “Not only those who are volunteering in our polls, but also those who go to vote feel safe. We want everybody’s vote to matter, everybody’s voice to be heard, and the only way to do that is to make sure that it is safe for all.”

In Wisconsin, officials now advise anyone who still has their absentee ballot not to send it back through the mail, as they need to be in the hands of clerks by the time polls close on Tuesday.